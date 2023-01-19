Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AptarGroup, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATR   US0383361039

APTARGROUP, INC.

(ATR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-19 pm EST
111.99 USD   +0.02%
05:01pAptar Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces 2023 Annual Meeting Details
BU
10:53aDeutsche Bank Adjusts AptarGroup's Price Target to $125 From $120, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
01/12Aptargroup : 41st Annual JPM Healthcare Conference
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aptar Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces 2023 Annual Meeting Details

01/19/2023 | 05:01pm EST
AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions and services, today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share. The payment date is February 23, 2023, to stockholders of record as of February 2, 2023.

As previously announced, Aptar will hold a conference call on Friday, February 17, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and year-end results for 2022. The call will last approximately one hour. Interested parties are invited to listen to a live webcast by visiting the Investors page at www.aptar.com. Replay of the conference call can also be accessed for a limited time on the Investors page of the website.

Annual Meeting

The Board also announced that the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held virtually on May 3, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. The record date for stockholders entitled to vote at the meeting is March 10, 2023. More details regarding accessing the meeting will be shared as we get closer to the event.

About Aptar

Aptar is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions and services. Aptar’s innovative solutions and services serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, food and beverage. Using insights, proprietary design, engineering and science to create dispensing, dosing and protective technologies for many of the world’s leading brands, Aptar in turn makes a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of patients and consumers around the world. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has 13,000 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will” are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on our beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to us. Accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that exist in our operations and business environment including, but not limited to: the successful integration of acquisitions; the regulatory environment; and competition, including technological advances. For additional information on these and other risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Form 10-Ks and Form 10-Qs. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on APTARGROUP, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 315 M - -
Net income 2022 231 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 055 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 32,4x
Yield 2022 1,37%
Capitalization 7 310 M 7 310 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,52x
EV / Sales 2023 2,47x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 91,9%
Chart APTARGROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
AptarGroup, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APTARGROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 111,97 $
Average target price 119,43 $
Spread / Average Target 6,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephan B. Tanda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert W. Kuhn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George L. Fotiades Non-Executive Chairman
Ralf Klaus Wunderlich Independent Non-Executive Director
Giovanna Kampouri Monnas Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APTARGROUP, INC.3.71%7 310
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.-0.93%7 293
FP CORPORATION-7.92%2 224
SHENZHEN LEAGUER CO., LTD.7.12%1 436
SCIENTEX4.04%1 206
SHANGHAI ZIJIANG ENTERPRISE GROUP CO., LTD.6.00%1 174