  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AptarGroup, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATR   US0383361039

APTARGROUP, INC.

(ATR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-04-13 pm EDT
119.78 USD   +1.17%
05:03pAptar Issues Financial Information Recast for Previously Announced Strategic Realignment of Two of its Business Reporting Segments
BU
09:47aAptargroup, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:45aAptargroup : Revenue by Segment & Geography (Unaudited) - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aptar Issues Financial Information Recast for Previously Announced Strategic Realignment of Two of its Business Reporting Segments

04/13/2023 | 05:03pm EDT
AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions and services, has issued financial information recast for the previously announced strategic segment realignment of two of its business reporting segments.

The financial information reflects the past two years of recast performance for Aptar’s two realigned reporting segments, Aptar Closures and Aptar Beauty. Aptar Pharma’s financial statements are unchanged.

The recast financial information can be found in the company’s April 13, 2023 Form 8-K.

About Aptar

Aptar is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions and services. Aptar’s innovative solutions and services serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, food, beverage, personal care and home care. Using insights, proprietary design, engineering and science to create dispensing, dosing and protective technologies for many of the world’s leading brands, Aptar in turn makes a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of patients and consumers around the world. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has 13,500 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on APTARGROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 430 M - -
Net income 2023 266 M - -
Net Debt 2023 960 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 29,3x
Yield 2023 1,36%
Capitalization 7 743 M 7 743 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,54x
EV / Sales 2024 2,39x
Nbr of Employees 13 500
Free-Float 91,6%
Chart APTARGROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
AptarGroup, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APTARGROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 118,39 $
Average target price 123,71 $
Spread / Average Target 4,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephan B. Tanda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert W. Kuhn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George L. Fotiades Non-Executive Chairman
Ralf Klaus Wunderlich Independent Non-Executive Director
Giovanna Kampouri Monnas Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APTARGROUP, INC.7.65%7 743
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.-3.89%7 051
FP CORPORATION-15.57%1 967
SCIENTEX7.76%1 227
SHANGHAI ZIJIANG ENTERPRISE GROUP CO., LTD.9.40%1 207
TAIWAN HON CHUAN ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.14.83%943
