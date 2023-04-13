Aptar Issues Financial Information Recast for Previously Announced Strategic Realignment of Two of its Business Reporting Segments

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions and services, has issued financial information recast for the previously announced strategic segment realignment of two of its business reporting segments.

The financial information reflects the past two years of recast performance for Aptar’s two realigned reporting segments, Aptar Closures and Aptar Beauty. Aptar Pharma’s financial statements are unchanged.

The recast financial information can be found in the company’s April 13, 2023 Form 8-K.

About Aptar

Aptar is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions and services. Aptar’s innovative solutions and services serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, food, beverage, personal care and home care. Using insights, proprietary design, engineering and science to create dispensing, dosing and protective technologies for many of the world’s leading brands, Aptar in turn makes a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of patients and consumers around the world. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has 13,500 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

