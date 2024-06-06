Second consecutive year that Aptar is recognized

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and protection technologies was named one of America’s Climate Leaders 2024 by USA Today.

“We are honored to be named to USA Today’s list of America’s Climate Leaders for the second consecutive year,” said Beth Holland, Aptar’s Chief Sustainability Officer. “We continue to raise the bar on sustainability by creating products that are fully recyclable, made from sustainable materials or in some cases reusable, and by running our company in a more sustainable matter both within our own operations and as expected from our value chain partners.”

Aptar has published a climate transition plan that is aligned with the latest climate science to support the transition towards a low-carbon economy. At year-end 2023, 97% of Aptar’s total electricity consumption was from renewable sources. We made significant progress on our other validated science-based targets, returning a 77% reduction in our absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions from baseline year 2019, and a year-over-year reduction in our absolute Scope 3 emissions as well.

Aptar recently released its 2023 Corporate Sustainability / Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) Report entitled Progress Takes Shape. This report, prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, highlights the key milestones of Aptar’s global sustainable strategy which is built upon the framework of care, collaboration and circularity. In addition to this recognition from USA Today, Aptar was also recently named among America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024 by Newsweek and one of Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies.

To identify America’s Climate Leaders 2024, USA Today, in partnership with Statista, evaluated over 2,000 US-based companies with revenue of more than $50 million in 2022. Companies were then further considered based on their publicly available environmental record, including Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions and a Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) score of at least C. Final rankings were determined using every company’s emissions reduction rate over a two year period. More information about the methodology used can be found on Statista’s webpage.

For more information on this recognition and Aptar’s sustainability initiatives, please visit https://www.aptar.com/esg/.

