    ATR   US0383361039

APTARGROUP, INC.

(ATR)
  Report
Aptar Pharma Webinar: Caring for Patient Health Means Caring for the Planet

02/14/2022 | 03:03am EST
Driven by the discussion on climate change, politics and our ever-changing society, the next generation of patients and consumers expect pharma and healthcare companies to make efforts towards ensuring a more sustainable future. The Pharmaceutical industry is increasingly facing the challenge of transforming their businesses to incorporate more sustainable practices that reduce their negative impacts on the environment. Key Pharmaceutical players are also acknowledging that caring for human health is closely tied to caring for the health of the planet. However, the nature of the global Pharma business makes this a challenge to accomplish without collaboration from the full value chain.

Aptar Pharma, a key partner to the Pharmaceutical industry, is committed to furthering a more sustainable, diverse and inclusive business. During this webinar, experts from Aptar will share how they are addressing the challenges of sustainability and the aspirations, goals and targets that can support a more sustainable pharmaceutical industry.

Additionally, Aptar will share insights and observations from the field about how a highly regulated market can become more sustainable, what we can learn from other consumer markets such as Food, Beverage and Beauty, and what pioneering solutions will have the potential to change the Pharma business.

To learn more about the challenges facing the Pharmaceutical industry and how Aptar Pharma can be your partner to accompany your sustainability journey and to meet your targets, register now for Aptar Pharma's free webinar on March 31, 2022:

Register for 9am London Session

Register for 3:30pm London Session

Disclaimer

AptarGroup Inc. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 08:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 203 M - -
Net income 2021 246 M - -
Net Debt 2021 869 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,4x
Yield 2021 1,31%
Capitalization 7 485 M 7 485 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,61x
EV / Sales 2022 2,52x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 92,3%
Technical analysis trends APTARGROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 113,71 $
Average target price 144,25 $
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephan B. Tanda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert W. Kuhn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George L. Fotiades Non-Executive Chairman
Ralf Klaus Wunderlich Independent Non-Executive Director
Giovanna Kampouri Monnas Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APTARGROUP, INC.-7.16%7 485
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.-16.13%8 372
FP CORPORATION-14.03%2 379
SCIENTEX BERHAD-3.97%1 705
EASTERN POLYMER GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-6.25%900
TAIWAN HON CHUAN ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.6.42%787