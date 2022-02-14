Aptar Pharma Webinar: Caring for Patient Health Means Caring for the Planet

Driven by the discussion on climate change, politics and our ever-changing society, the next generation of patients and consumers expect pharma and healthcare companies to make efforts towards ensuring a more sustainable future. The Pharmaceutical industry is increasingly facing the challenge of transforming their businesses to incorporate more sustainable practices that reduce their negative impacts on the environment. Key Pharmaceutical players are also acknowledging that caring for human health is closely tied to caring for the health of the planet. However, the nature of the global Pharma business makes this a challenge to accomplish without collaboration from the full value chain.

Aptar Pharma, a key partner to the Pharmaceutical industry, is committed to furthering a more sustainable, diverse and inclusive business. During this webinar, experts from Aptar will share how they are addressing the challenges of sustainability and the aspirations, goals and targets that can support a more sustainable pharmaceutical industry.

Additionally, Aptar will share insights and observations from the field about how a highly regulated market can become more sustainable, what we can learn from other consumer markets such as Food, Beverage and Beauty, and what pioneering solutions will have the potential to change the Pharma business.

