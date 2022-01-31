Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AptarGroup, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATR   US0383361039

APTARGROUP, INC.

(ATR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aptar Receives Platinum Rating from EcoVadis

01/31/2022 | 08:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Places in top 1% of EcoVadis’ rankings for all industries

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions, has received the Platinum level rating in recognition of its sustainability efforts from EcoVadis. The Platinum rating places Aptar among the top 1% of the nearly 85,000 companies rated by EcoVadis across all industries.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220131005122/en/

EcoVadis Platinum Badge (Graphic: EcoVadis)

EcoVadis Platinum Badge (Graphic: EcoVadis)

“We are extremely pleased that we have achieved Platinum status from EcoVadis. This is a testament to our achievements in the areas of environmental stewardship, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement,” said Stephan B. Tanda, Aptar President and CEO. “I would like to thank all Aptar team members for propelling us forward in these key areas, demonstrating our unwavering commitment to care for our planet and proactively driving towards a more circular economy.”

EcoVadis has grown to be a trusted provider of business sustainability ratings and its methodology is built on international sustainability standards, including the Global Reporting Initiative, the United Nations Global Compact, and the ISO 26000, covering 200+ spend categories and 160+ countries. The Sustainability Scorecard illustrates performance across 21 indicators in four themes: environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement.

“EcoVadis’ Platinum status is certainly a major accomplishment for Aptar as we have progressed year by year. Witnessing the journey over the past eight years from Bronze to Gold and now to Platinum is extremely rewarding. This result further proves our passion for, and commitment to, sustainability throughout our entire organization,” said Beth Holland, Vice President, Global Sustainability.

Aptar designs its products and processes with people and the planet in mind. The Company’s focus on eco-design of products and science-based targets is aligned to that of its partners such as the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, the World Business Council for Sustainable Development and many other organizations who are contributing to a more circular economy. Aptar is also an active member of the United Nations Global Compact and the CE100 Network. Aptar was recently named among the top ten of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2022 by Newsweek and ranked first in its industry category. Aptar was also ranked #1 on Forbes’ Green Growth 50 2021 inaugural list.

For more information on Aptar’s sustainability initiatives, please visit https://www.aptar.com/sustainability/ or download Aptar’s latest sustainability report at https://www.aptar.com/resources/2020-sustainability-report-and-gri-index/.

About Aptar

Aptar is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions. Aptar’s innovative solutions and services serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home, food and beverage. Using insights, proprietary design, engineering and science to create dispensing, dosing and protective technologies for many of the world’s leading brands, Aptar in turn makes a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of patients and consumers around the world. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has 13,000 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about APTARGROUP, INC.
08:32aAptar Receives Platinum Rating from EcoVadis
BU
01/27APTARGROUP : New Treatment for Allergic Rhinitis Approved by US FDA with Aptar Pharma's Na..
PU
01/25APTARGROUP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
01/24APTARGROUP : Aptar Food + Beverage Wins Third Award for Brazil's 3Corações Cappuccino Pack..
PU
01/21APTARGROUP : PolkaLite™ – A Lighter and More Efficient Closure for the Sauces ..
PU
01/20AptarGroup Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 a Share, Payable Feb. 23 to Stockholder..
MT
01/20Aptar Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces 2022 Annual Meeting Details
BU
01/20AptarGroup, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on February 23, 2022
CI
01/20Morgan Stanley Adjusts AptarGroup's Price Target to $126 from $150, Keeps Equalweight R..
MT
01/20APTARGROUP : Aptar Food + Beverage Announces Launch of Its Rocket Sports Cap with ACTIPH W..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APTARGROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 205 M - -
Net income 2021 246 M - -
Net Debt 2021 869 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,7x
Yield 2021 1,30%
Capitalization 7 573 M 7 573 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,63x
EV / Sales 2022 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float -
Chart APTARGROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
AptarGroup, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APTARGROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 115,05 $
Average target price 144,25 $
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephan B. Tanda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert W. Kuhn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George L. Fotiades Non-Executive Chairman
Ralf Klaus Wunderlich Independent Non-Executive Director
Giovanna Kampouri Monnas Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APTARGROUP, INC.-6.07%7 573
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.-9.15%9 058
FP CORPORATION-6.38%2 608
SCIENTEX BERHAD-4.38%1 695
EASTERN POLYMER GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-8.04%862
EPL LIMITED-8.55%797