Aptar Releases 2021 Corporate Sustainability / ESG Report

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions and services, today released its 2021 Corporate Sustainability / ESG Report entitled Better Takes Shape. Aptar’s 2021 Corporate Sustainability / ESG Report highlights activities across the Company’s global operations and summarizes milestones measured and achieved in the key areas of its global sustainability strategy.

“We are pleased to share the many milestones and achievements surrounding our sustainability and ESG progress in 2021. As we develop faster ways to deliver critical medicine, enable families to recycle more plastic and improve our operations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, we are actively working toward a more sustainable future for all,” said Stephan B. Tanda, President and CEO.

For 2021, Aptar achieved the prestigious Platinum level rating in recognition of its sustainability efforts from EcoVadis. The Platinum rating places Aptar among the top 1% of the nearly 85,000 companies rated by EcoVadis across all industries.

Aptar serves as an active member of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s CE100 and the World Business Council for Sustainable Development and is committed to drive towards 10% recycled resin content by 2025 for its dispensing solutions for the beauty, personal care, home care, food and beverage markets. Aptar encourages its customers to accelerate their switch to products with high recycled content. Many of Aptar’s customers have similar objectives, which, for some, includes packaging that is 100% recyclable or reusable by 2025.

In 2021, Aptar avoided disposal to landfill by reusing and recycling more than 80% of waste from operations, and increased its percentage of Landfill Free certified sites to more than 60%, through its internal program. Aptar also reduced Scope 1 + 2 emissions, furthering its progress with Science-Based Targets and significantly surpassed its renewable energy target, sourcing more than 95% of the Company’s global electricity consumption from renewable sources.

“Within this report, we are also pleased to highlight the tremendous work of our Aptar colleagues around the world who are developing more sustainable solutions for our customers, supporting both local and global communities and furthering diversity, equity and inclusion in our workplace,” said Beth Holland, Vice President, Global Sustainability.

Following the commitment to the United Nations Global Compact in 2020, Aptar is publishing its second UN Global Compact Communication on Progress Report alongside the 2021 Corporate Sustainability / ESG Report. Within the Communication on Progress, Aptar reaffirms our commitment Global Compact and its Ten Principles while highlighting the progress made in 2021.

The Aptar 2021 Corporate Sustainability / ESG Report is prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards: Core option. As in past years, Aptar has achieved a “limited assurance” statement from a third party verifying the accuracy of carbon emissions and associated absolute energy, waste and water data.

To minimize paper waste, Aptar encourages readers to view the Corporate Sustainability / ESG Report digitally on our website under Sustainability Reports.

