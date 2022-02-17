Log in
    ATR   US0383361039

APTARGROUP, INC.

(ATR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/17 04:00:01 pm
115.61 USD   +0.79%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AptarGroup : 2021 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

02/17/2022 | 05:42pm EST
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP

Financial Measures

February 2022

This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. The calculation of these measures, and a reconciliation to previously reported comparable measures calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) is shown below. The Company believes that this information, when used in conjunction with information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, can facilitate a better understanding of the impact of various factors and trends on the Company's financial condition and results of operations. The Company believes that this information should be used in conjunction with the Company's SEC filings.

2

3

4

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AptarGroup Inc. published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 22:39:42 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 203 M - -
Net income 2021 246 M - -
Net Debt 2021 869 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,6x
Yield 2021 1,30%
Capitalization 7 610 M 7 610 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,65x
EV / Sales 2022 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart APTARGROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
AptarGroup, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APTARGROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 114,70 $
Average target price 144,25 $
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephan B. Tanda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert W. Kuhn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George L. Fotiades Non-Executive Chairman
Ralf Klaus Wunderlich Independent Non-Executive Director
Giovanna Kampouri Monnas Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APTARGROUP, INC.-6.35%7 550
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.-14.37%8 548
FP CORPORATION-13.65%2 400
SCIENTEX BERHAD-4.59%1 703
EASTERN POLYMER GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-5.36%901
TAIWAN HON CHUAN ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.6.84%790