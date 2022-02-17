AptarGroup : 2021 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP

Financial Measures

February 2022

This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. The calculation of these measures, and a reconciliation to previously reported comparable measures calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) is shown below. The Company believes that this information, when used in conjunction with information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, can facilitate a better understanding of the impact of various factors and trends on the Company's financial condition and results of operations. The Company believes that this information should be used in conjunction with the Company's SEC filings.