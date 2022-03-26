AptarGroup : 2022 Proxy

Notice of 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
It is my pleasure to invite you to attend our annual meeting of stockholders of AptarGroup, Inc. ("Aptar") on May 4, 2022.
At the meeting, we will review Aptar's performance for fiscal year 2021 and vote on the following matters:
ITEMS OF BUSINESS
Board Voting
Recommendation
Proposal No. 1: To elect the three director nominees named in the proxy statement to terms of office expiring at
FOR each
the annual meeting in 2025
Proposal No. 2: To approve, on an advisory basis, Aptar's executive compensation
FOR
Proposal No. 3: To ratify the appointment of the independent registered public accounting firm for 2022
FOR
We will also transact any other business that is properly raised at the meeting or any postponements or adjournments of the meeting.
YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT
The vote of each stockholder is important to us. Whether or not you expect to attend the virtual annual meeting, I urge you to vote by the Internet or by telephone as soon as possible. If you received a printed copy of the proxy materials, you may also complete, sign and date your proxy card and return it in the envelope that was included with the printed materials.
Internet
(Preferred)
Telephone
Mark, sign and date your proxy card and return it in the pre-addressed postage paid envelope we have provided or return it to:
Visit www.proxyvote.com up until 11:59 pm Eastern Time, on May 3, 2022
Call the telephone number on your proxy card
Vote Processing, c/o Broadridge 51 Mercedes Way
Edgewood, NY 11717
We look forward to your attendance at the virtual annual meeting on May 4, 2022 and addressing your questions and comments.
Sincerely,
Kimberly Y. Chainey Executive Vice President,
Chief Legal Officer and Secretary
Table of Contents
ELECTRONIC DELIVERY OF MATERIALS 2
PROXY SUMMARY 3
PROPOSAL 1-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS 13
Nominees for Election 14
Directors Whose Present Terms Continue 16
Corporate Governance 20
Board Meeting Attendance 27
Board Compensation 29
PROPOSAL 2-ADVISORY VOTE TO APPROVE EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION 31 PROPOSAL 3-RATIFICATION OF THE APPOINTMENT OF PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP AS THE
INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM FOR 2022 32
Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm Fees 33
EXECUTIVE OFFICER COMPENSATION 34
Compensation Discussion and Analysis 34
Compensation Committee Report 48
2021 Summary Compensation Table 49
2021 Grants of Plan-Based Awards 52
2021 Outstanding Equity Awards at Fiscal Year-End 53
2021 Option Exercises and Stock Vested 54
Employment Agreements 55
Pension Benefits 57
Potential Payments upon Termination of Employment 59
CEO Pay Ratio 62
EQUITY COMPENSATION PLAN INFORMATION 64
SECURITY OWNERSHIP OF CERTAIN BENEFICIAL OWNERS, DIRECTORS AND MANAGEMENT 65
TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PERSONS 67
DELINQUENT SECTION 16(a) REPORTS 68
AUDIT COMMITTEE REPORT 69
OTHER MATTERS 70
Proxy Solicitation 70
Annual Report/Form 10-K 70
Stockholder Proposals and Nominations 70
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS 71
Why is the annual meeting being held in virtual-only format this year? 71
How do I attend? 71
Who is entitled to vote? 71
May stockholders ask questions at the virtual annual meeting? 71
What if I have technical difficulties or trouble accessing the virtual annual meeting? 72
What am I voting on and how does the Board of Directors recommend I vote on the proposals? 72
How do I vote? 72
What is a quorum? 73
How are shares in a 401(k) plan voted? 73
How are shares held in a broker account voted? 73
How many votes are required to approve each proposal? 73
Who will count the votes? 73
How can I help reduce the environmental impact of the annual meeting? 73
Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting of Stockholders to Be Held on May 4, 2022: The Proxy Statement and the 2021 Annual Report/Form 10-K are available at www.proxyvote.com.
In light of public health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Directors has determined that it is prudent to again hold this year's annual meeting in a virtual-only format via live audio webcast. You may attend the virtual annual meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ATR2022.To participate in the annual meeting, you will need the 16-digit control number that appears on your Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, proxy card or the instructions that accompanied your proxy materials. Refer to the "Frequently Asked Questions" section of the proxy statement for detailed procedures regarding attending, submitting questions and voting at the virtual annual meeting.
A list of stockholders entitled to vote at the meeting will be available for examination during normal business hours for ten days prior to the meeting for any purpose germane to the meeting at Aptar's corporate headquarters at 265 Exchange Drive, Suite 100, Crystal Lake, Illinois 60014. The stockholder list will also be available during the meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ATR2022.
Electronic Delivery of Materials
Help us "go green" and reduce costs. For those stockholders who are still receiving paper copies of our proxy statement and annual report, please consider requesting electronic delivery or a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials ("Notice"), which will reduce the amount of paper materials needed to conduct our annual meeting. You may do so by following the instructions below.
AptarGroup, Inc. ("Aptar" or "Company") is pleased to take advantage of the Securities and Exchange
Commission ("SEC") rule allowing companies to furnish proxy materials to their stockholders over the
Internet. We believe that this e-proxy process expedites stockholders' receipt of proxy materials, while also lowering the costs and reducing the environmental impact of our annual meeting. On March 25, 2022, we mailed to most of our stockholders a Notice containing instructions on how to access our proxy statement and annual report and vote online. On the same date, we mailed to all other stockholders a copy of the proxy statement and annual report by mail unless they have elected to receive the annual meeting materials over the Internet.
HOW TO ENROLL
Stockholders of Record
(your shares of common stock are registered directly in your name with EQ Shareowner Services, our transfer agent)
Visit www.proxyvote.com or scan the QR code above to vote your shares. When prompted, indicate that you agree to receive or access proxy materials electronically in the future.
Beneficial Owners
(your shares are held in "street name" in an account at a brokerage firm, bank, broker-dealer or other similar organization)
Follow the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other intermediary to opt into electronic delivery.
Proxy Summary
This summary highlights information contained elsewhere in this proxy statement. This summary does not contain all of the information that you should consider, and you should read the entire proxy statement carefully before voting.
BOARD AND GOVERNANCE HIGHLIGHTS
Board Independence
90%
Best Practices
INDEPENDENT
Board DiversityTenure
LESS THAN FIVE YEARS
MORE THAN FIVE YEARS
6 YR
AVG. TENURE
Our Nominees at a Glance
Name and Primary or Former Occupation
GIOVANNA KAMPOURI
MONNAS
Independent Director Former President of Benckiser International
ISABEL MAREY-SEMPER
Independent Director
Senior Advisor to Jolt Capital
STEPHAN B. TANDA
Executive Director
President and CEO of AptarGroup, Inc.
AgeDirector Since
66
2010
54
2019
56
2017
C= Committee Chair; M = Committee Member
CommitteesOther
Public Company Boards
AuditManagement Development & CompensationCorporate Governance
0
0
1
OUR EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PHILOSOPHY AND OBJECTIVES
Our compensation philosophy is designed to fairly reward our executives for growing our business and increasing value for stockholders, and to retain our experienced management team.
Significant amount of pay that is performance-based and/or at-risk, with emphasis on performance-based pay to reward short- and long-term performance measured against pre-established objectives and a substantial amount provided in equity;
Employment and change-in-control agreements that are designed to be competitive in markets in which we compete for executive talentAbsence of tax gross-up agreements with named executive officers, other than those related to relocation benefits or expatriate assignments
Stock ownership guidelines, limits on executive officer stock trading and prohibition of hedging or pledging
Aptar equity securities
Use of an independent compensation consultant
Limited perquisites other than common perquisites provided in the context of expatriate assignments or related to relocation