AptarGroup : 2022 Proxy

Notice of 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

DATE AND TIME PLACE RECORD DATE 9:00 a.m. CDT on Wednesday, Live webcast online at March 11, 2022 May 4, 2022 www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com /ATR2022 To Our Stockholders:

At the meeting, we will review Aptar's performance for fiscal year 2021 and vote on the following matters:

At the meeting, we will review Aptar's performance for fiscal year 2021 and vote on the following matters:

ITEMS OF BUSINESS

Board Voting Recommendation Proposal No. 1: To elect the three director nominees named in the proxy statement to terms of office expiring at FOR each the annual meeting in 2025 Proposal No. 2: To approve, on an advisory basis, Aptar's executive compensation FOR Proposal No. 3: To ratify the appointment of the independent registered public accounting firm for 2022 FOR

We will also transact any other business that is properly raised at the meeting or any postponements or adjournments of the meeting.

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT

The vote of each stockholder is important to us.

We look forward to your attendance at the virtual annual meeting on May 4, 2022 and addressing your questions and comments.

Sincerely,

Kimberly Y. Chainey Executive Vice President,

Chief Legal Officer and Secretary

Table of Contents

ELECTRONIC DELIVERY OF MATERIALS 2

PROXY SUMMARY 3

PROPOSAL 1-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS 13

Nominees for Election 14

Directors Whose Present Terms Continue 16

Corporate Governance 20

Board Meeting Attendance 27

Board Compensation 29

PROPOSAL 2-ADVISORY VOTE TO APPROVE EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION 31 PROPOSAL 3-RATIFICATION OF THE APPOINTMENT OF PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP AS THE

INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM FOR 2022 32

Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm Fees 33

EXECUTIVE OFFICER COMPENSATION 34

Compensation Discussion and Analysis 34

Compensation Committee Report 48

2021 Summary Compensation Table 49

2021 Grants of Plan-Based Awards 52

2021 Outstanding Equity Awards at Fiscal Year-End 53

2021 Option Exercises and Stock Vested 54

Employment Agreements 55

Pension Benefits 57

Potential Payments upon Termination of Employment 59

CEO Pay Ratio 62

EQUITY COMPENSATION PLAN INFORMATION 64

SECURITY OWNERSHIP OF CERTAIN BENEFICIAL OWNERS, DIRECTORS AND MANAGEMENT 65

TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PERSONS 67

DELINQUENT SECTION 16(a) REPORTS 68

AUDIT COMMITTEE REPORT 69

OTHER MATTERS 70

Proxy Solicitation 70

Annual Report/Form 10-K 70

Stockholder Proposals and Nominations 70

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS 71

Why is the annual meeting being held in virtual-only format this year? 71

How do I attend? 71

Who is entitled to vote? 71

May stockholders ask questions at the virtual annual meeting? 71

What if I have technical difficulties or trouble accessing the virtual annual meeting? 72

What am I voting on and how does the Board of Directors recommend I vote on the proposals? 72

How do I vote? 72

What is a quorum? 73

How are shares in a 401(k) plan voted? 73

How are shares held in a broker account voted? 73

How many votes are required to approve each proposal? 73

Who will count the votes? 73

How can I help reduce the environmental impact of the annual meeting? 73

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting of Stockholders to Be Held on May 4, 2022: The Proxy Statement and the 2021 Annual Report/Form 10-K are available at www.proxyvote.com.

In light of public health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Directors has determined that it is prudent to again hold this year's annual meeting in a virtual-only format via live audio webcast. You may attend the virtual annual meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ATR2022.To participate in the annual meeting, you will need the 16-digit control number that appears on your Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, proxy card or the instructions that accompanied your proxy materials. Refer to the "Frequently Asked Questions" section of the proxy statement for detailed procedures regarding attending, submitting questions and voting at the virtual annual meeting.

A list of stockholders entitled to vote at the meeting will be available for examination during normal business hours for ten days prior to the meeting for any purpose germane to the meeting at Aptar's corporate headquarters at 265 Exchange Drive, Suite 100, Crystal Lake, Illinois 60014. The stockholder list will also be available during the meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ATR2022.

Electronic Delivery of Materials

Help us "go green" and reduce costs. For those stockholders who are still receiving paper copies of our proxy statement and annual report, please consider requesting electronic delivery or a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials ("Notice"), which will reduce the amount of paper materials needed to conduct our annual meeting. You may do so by following the instructions below.

AptarGroup, Inc. ("Aptar" or "Company") is pleased to take advantage of the Securities and Exchange

Commission ("SEC") rule allowing companies to furnish proxy materials to their stockholders over the

Internet. We believe that this e-proxy process expedites stockholders' receipt of proxy materials, while also lowering the costs and reducing the environmental impact of our annual meeting. On March 25, 2022, we mailed to most of our stockholders a Notice containing instructions on how to access our proxy statement and annual report and vote online. On the same date, we mailed to all other stockholders a copy of the proxy statement and annual report by mail unless they have elected to receive the annual meeting materials over the Internet.

HOW TO ENROLL

Stockholders of Record

(your shares of common stock are registered directly in your name with EQ Shareowner Services, our transfer agent)

Visit www.proxyvote.com or scan the QR code above to vote your shares. When prompted, indicate that you agree to receive or access proxy materials electronically in the future.

Beneficial Owners

(your shares are held in "street name" in an account at a brokerage firm, bank, broker-dealer or other similar organization)

Follow the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other intermediary to opt into electronic delivery.

Proxy Summary

This summary highlights information contained elsewhere in this proxy statement. This summary does not contain all of the information that you should consider, and you should read the entire proxy statement carefully before voting.

BOARD AND GOVERNANCE HIGHLIGHTS

Board Independence

90%

Best Practices

INDEPENDENT

Board DiversityTenure

LESS THAN FIVE YEARS

MORE THAN FIVE YEARS

6 YR

AVG. TENURE

Our Nominees at a Glance

Name and Primary or Former Occupation

GIOVANNA KAMPOURI

MONNAS

Independent Director Former President of Benckiser International

ISABEL MAREY-SEMPER

Independent Director

Senior Advisor to Jolt Capital

STEPHAN B. TANDA

Executive Director

President and CEO of AptarGroup, Inc.

AgeDirector Since

66

2010

54

2019

56

2017

C= Committee Chair; M = Committee Member

CommitteesOther

Public Company Boards

AuditManagement Development & CompensationCorporate Governance

0

0

1

C M

OUR EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PHILOSOPHY AND OBJECTIVES

Our compensation philosophy is designed to fairly reward our executives for growing our business and increasing value for stockholders, and to retain our experienced management team.

Significant amount of pay that is performance-based and/or at-risk, with emphasis on performance-based pay to reward short- and long-term performance measured against pre-established objectives and a substantial amount provided in equity;

Employment and change-in-control agreements that are designed to be competitive in markets in which we compete for executive talentAbsence of tax gross-up agreements with named executive officers, other than those related to relocation benefits or expatriate assignments

Stock ownership guidelines, limits on executive officer stock trading and prohibition of hedging or pledging

Aptar equity securities

Use of an independent compensation consultant

Limited perquisites other than common perquisites provided in the context of expatriate assignments or related to relocation