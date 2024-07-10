Gross global Scope 1 emissions in 2023: 24,660 metric tons CO2e.

Our climate commitments are part of how we care for the environment. Aptar has set science-based targets (SBTs) for Scope 1 and

Scope 2 emissions reductions that are in line with requirements to keep global warming at 1.5° Celsius by 2030. In addition, we have

a renewable electricity target, as well as a Scope 3 target. Aptar's targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets

Initiative (SBTi). They are as follows:

Aptar commits to reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 82% by 2030 from a 2019 base year.

Aptar commits to reduce absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions from purchased goods and services, upstream transportation and distribution, waste generated in operations, and downstream transportation and distribution 14% by 2030 from a 2019 base year.

Aptar also commits to increase annual sourcing of renewable electricity from 57% in 2019 to 100% by 2030.

In 2023, we achieved a significant reduction (77%) in absolute Scope 1+2 GHG emission from 2019 baseline. At year-end 2023, 97%

of our total electricity consumption was from renewable energy sources, which on track to achieve 100% by 2030.

In addition, Aptar reports on our supplier engagement annually through the CDP climate change questionnaire, which gives every

participating company a Supplier Engagement Rating (SER), and through our own EcoVadis assessment.

In early 2024, we received A rating on our SER performance and were recognized on the Supplier Engagement Leaderboard by CDP for the fourth consecutive year, for working with our suppliers on governance, targets, Scope 3 emissions and value chain

engagement.

Aptar discloses Scope 1, 2 & 3 emissions data within our annual Sustainability Report and CDP Climate Change Response.

For recent information, please visit the relevant links below.

2023 Sustainability Report and GRI Index (PDF pages: 15 and 70-72)CDP Climate Change Response

Science Based Target Validation Certificate