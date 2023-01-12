Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AptarGroup, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATR   US0383361039

APTARGROUP, INC.

(ATR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-01-11 pm EST
113.46 USD   +0.03%
AptarGroup : 41st Annual JPM Healthcare Conference

01/12/2023 | 09:10am EST
Stephan Tanda

President & CEO

Bob Kuhn

EVP & CFO

Gael Touya

President, Aptar Pharma

Mary Skafidas

SVP, Investor Relations

265 Exchange Drive

Suite 100

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

+1-815-477-0424

Aptar.com

41st Annual JPM Healthcare Conference

January 12, 2023

January 12, 2023

Forward Looking Statements & Non-GAAP

Financial Measures

This presentation includes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on management's beliefs and assumptions in light of information currently available to management. Accordingly, the Company's actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that exist in the Company's operations and business environment, including, among other factors, those described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically its Form 10-Ks and 10-Qs. The Company does not assume any obligation to update, amend or clarify such statements to reflect new events, information or circumstances after the date of this presentation.

During the course of this presentation, certain non-GAAP financial information will be presented. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.aptar.com on the Investor's page (click on Events & Presentations for a Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures).

Adjusted EBITDA and EPS exclude the impact of restructuring initiatives, acquisition related costs, and net unrealized investment gains and losses related to observable market price changes on equity securities. Adjusted EPS also neutralize the impact of foreign currency translation effects when comparing current results to the prior year, and further adjusts for the net effect of a tax payment related to a legal entity reorganization. Prior year Adjusted EPS includes foreign currency effects that are approximations of the adjustment necessary to state the prior year earnings per share using current period foreign currency exchange rates.

2

Aptar Purpose

Transforming ideas into solutions that

improve everyday life

At Our Core We Are a Technology Company

Dosing

Drug Delivery

Dispensing

4

Serving Attractive End Markets

Home Care, 3%

Beverage, 4%

Active Packaging, 5%

Beauty, 22%

Injectables, 9%

Consumer $3.2B*

Health Care, 9%

Food, 12%

Personal Care, 19%

Prescription, 17%

  • The Beauty and Personal Care market ($534B) is expected to grow annually by ~6% through 20261
  • The Global Consumer Healthcare market ($300B) is forecasted to grow annually by ~7% through 20272
  • The Global Food market ($8.7T), is expected to grow annually by ~7% through 20273

1: Statista, 2022

2: Market Data Forecast, 2022

5

*2021 Annual Revenue

3: Statista, 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AptarGroup Inc. published this content on 11 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 14:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 312 M - -
Net income 2022 231 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 055 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 32,8x
Yield 2022 1,35%
Capitalization 7 407 M 7 407 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,56x
EV / Sales 2023 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 91,9%
Managers and Directors
Stephan B. Tanda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert W. Kuhn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George L. Fotiades Non-Executive Chairman
Ralf Klaus Wunderlich Independent Non-Executive Director
Giovanna Kampouri Monnas Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APTARGROUP, INC.3.14%7 407
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.2.25%7 527
FP CORPORATION-6.46%2 190
SHENZHEN LEAGUER CO., LTD.4.40%1 441
SCIENTEX2.48%1 171
SHANGHAI ZIJIANG ENTERPRISE GROUP CO., LTD.2.60%1 149