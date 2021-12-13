Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  AptarGroup, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATR   US0383361039

APTARGROUP, INC.

(ATR)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

AptarGroup : A Second Award for Aptar's Food + Beverage Redesign of New 3Coraçoes Cappuccino Packaging

12/13/2021 | 02:16pm EST
History repeated itself in November when Embalagem Marca, a prestigious media outlet in Brazil covering the packaging market, recognized Aptar's Food + Beverage packaging design and innovation with the Grandes Cases Embalagem 2021 Award for the iconic and popular brand 3Coraçoes Cappuccino.

This award follows the Bronze Award Aptar Food + Beverage received in September at the ABRE 20th annual Brazilian Packaging Awards held virtually September 2, 2021.

The award from Embalagem Marca recognized the 3Coraçoes brand packaging based upon the perspective of the benefits the redesign brings to consumers, industry, and suppliers. Other aspects of the award involved case study methodology as well as the evaluation of the product design on materials reduction, innovation, value-added, environmental impact, and consumer experience.

"The utilization of Aptar's BAP® technology provides a positive contribution to the 3Coraçoes' brand equity, helping to increase its brand awareness and reinforcing 3Coraçoes' leadership position in Brazil," says Aptar Food + Beverage sales manager Vanessa Amato. "This technology also brings more efficiency to the manufacturing process by eliminating the screw thread, therefore, enabling 3Coraçoes to significantly reduce its consumption of plastic. We are proud to receive this second round of recognition, but most of all, we are thankful to 3Coraçoes for trusting Aptar to help them provide great packaging with a great experience for their consumers."

Learn more about the new 3Corações cappuccino packaging and Aptar's BAP technology, or contact us.

Disclaimer

AptarGroup Inc. published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 19:15:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
