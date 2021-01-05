Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AptarGroup, Inc.    ATR

APTARGROUP, INC.

(ATR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AptarGroup : Aptar Announces 2021 Quarterly Conference Call Dates

01/05/2021 | 05:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active packaging solutions, announced the dates and times of quarterly conference calls for the year. Any updates to these dates or times will be communicated in subsequent press releases.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210105005897/en/

Photo: Aptar

Photo: Aptar

Quarterly Conference Calls

 

Press Release (1)

Conference Call (2)

4th Quarter and Annual 2020 Results

February 18, 2021

February 19, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. CT

1st Quarter 2021 Results

April 29, 2021

April 30, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. CT

2nd Quarter 2021 Results

July 29, 2021

July 30, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. CT

3rd Quarter 2021 Results

October 28, 2021

October 29, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. CT

(1)

Press releases will be issued on the dates noted after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

 
(2)

Times shown are in the Central U.S. time zone. Conference calls will last approximately one hour and interested parties are invited to listen to a live webcast by visiting the Investors page of the Aptar website at www.aptar.com. Replay of the conference calls can also be accessed on the Investors page of the website.

About Aptar

Aptar is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active packaging solutions. Aptar uses insights, design, engineering and science to create dosing, dispensing and protective packaging technologies for the world’s leading brands, in turn making a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of people around the world. Aptar’s innovative solutions and services serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home, food and beverage. The company is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has 14,000 dedicated employees in 19 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about APTARGROUP, INC.
05:01pAPTARGROUP : Aptar Announces 2021 Quarterly Conference Call Dates
BU
2020APTARGROUP : Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AptarGroup to Outperform From Ne..
MT
2020APTARGROUP : Aptar CSP Technologies Increases Capacity for Active Packaging So....
PU
2020APTARGROUP : Aptar Earns Prime Status from ISS ESG, a Leading Rating Agency for ..
BU
2020APTARGROUP : Investor Relations Presentation Dec
PU
2020APTARGROUP : Aptar Beauty + Home creates 100% PCR PZ pump and Disc-top closure....
PU
2020APTARGROUP : Aptar Recognized with Prestigious ‘A' Score on the CDP Climat..
PU
2020APTARGROUP : Aptar Recognized with Prestigious ‘A' Score on the CDP Climat..
BU
2020APTARGROUP : Aptar Named Among Top 100 of “America's Most Responsible Comp..
BU
2020APTARGROUP : Aptar Named One of the “Most Responsible Companies in France&..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 910 M - -
Net income 2020 227 M - -
Net Debt 2020 933 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 39,3x
Yield 2020 1,08%
Capitalization 8 673 M 8 673 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,30x
EV / Sales 2021 3,06x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart APTARGROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
AptarGroup, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APTARGROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 131,88 $
Last Close Price 134,00 $
Spread / Highest target 21,6%
Spread / Average Target -1,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephan B. Tanda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George L. Fotiades Non-Executive Chairman
Robert W. Kuhn Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Joanne C. Smith Independent Non-Executive Director
Ralf Klaus Wunderlich Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APTARGROUP, INC.-2.33%8 673
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.-0.57%7 459
FP CORPORATION-0.35%3 468
SCIENTEX-1.74%1 613
ESSEL PROPACK LIMITED2.18%1 127
MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC.-1.30%735
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ