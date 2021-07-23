AptarGroup : Aptar Announces the Signature of a Share Purchase Agreement Regar...

Log in
07/23/2021 | 05:28pm EDT
CRYSTAL LAKE, Illinois, July 23, 2021 - AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions announced today that following the entry into exclusive negotiations with Voluntis (ENXTPA: ALVTX) on June 21, 2021, and after completion of the consultation procedure of the employee representative bodies of Voluntis, it has signed on July 22, 2021 a share purchase agreement for the acquisition of a majority stake in Voluntis, representing approximately 64.6% of the share capital of Voluntis (on a non-diluted basis), at a price of €8.70 per share.

The completion of the transfer of the block of shares is expected to occur before the end of the third quarter 2021 and is subject to customary conditions, notably the approval of the French Ministry of Economy under the foreign investment clearance regulations.

After and subject to completion of this acquisition, Aptar will launch a mandatory cash tender offer to acquire Voluntis' remaining shares for the same price of €8.70 per share (the 'Tender Offer'). The Tender Offer would be filed with the French Markets Authority (the 'AMF') in the third quarter of 2021 and will be subject to the regulatory clearance from the AMF.

If the regulatory conditions are met upon completion of the Tender Offer, Aptar intends to implement a squeeze-out on the remaining outstanding shares of Voluntis.

In accordance with applicable law, Voluntis' board of directors, in accordance with the recommendation of the ad hoc committee, appointed Advolis Orfis as independent expert on July 5, 2021 and will issue, notably on the basis of the independent expert's report opining on the financial terms of the Tender Offer and potential subsequent squeeze-out, a reasoned opinion on the Tender Offer and its consequences on Voluntis, its shareholders and employees.

Download the full press release.

Disclaimer

AptarGroup Inc. published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 21:27:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 152 M - -
Net income 2021 287 M - -
Net Debt 2021 745 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,5x
Yield 2021 1,12%
Capitalization 8 850 M 8 850 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,04x
EV / Sales 2022 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart APTARGROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
AptarGroup, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APTARGROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 134,67 $
Average target price 154,75 $
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephan B. Tanda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert W. Kuhn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George L. Fotiades Non-Executive Chairman
Joanne C. Smith Independent Non-Executive Director
Ralf Klaus Wunderlich Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APTARGROUP, INC.-1.62%9 261
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.12.94%8 916
FP CORPORATION-3.92%3 061
SCIENTEX BERHAD0.32%1 579
EPL LIMITED-2.84%1 193
PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LTD33.21%978