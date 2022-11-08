AptarGroup : Aptar Beauty + Home Launches Go2Lab to Drive Faster Packaging Inn...

"The launch of this facility is pioneering the way in finding faster packaging solutions to address innovation needs driven by consumer trends," says Laura Estebanez, President, Beauty + Home, North America, "traditionally, launching products to market has lead times that can be as far out as six months. Our services help brand partners reduce those lead times to weeks with the accessibility of our 3D printing and prototyping capabilities, lab services, and fast tooling. This will allow products to get to market faster."

Aptar is focused on driving a constant innovation stream that improves the everyday life of consumers around the world. Our B2B2C approach (Business to Business to Consumer) leverages both Customer and Consumer insights to drive an enhanced user experience for both standard and custom packaging.