    ATR   US0383361039

APTARGROUP, INC.

(ATR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:04 2022-11-08 am EST
100.85 USD   +0.36%
AptarGroup : Aptar Beauty + Home Launches Go2Lab to Drive Faster Packaging Inn...

11/08/2022 | 09:44am EST
"The launch of this facility is pioneering the way in finding faster packaging solutions to address innovation needs driven by consumer trends," says Laura Estebanez, President, Beauty + Home, North America, "traditionally, launching products to market has lead times that can be as far out as six months. Our services help brand partners reduce those lead times to weeks with the accessibility of our 3D printing and prototyping capabilities, lab services, and fast tooling. This will allow products to get to market faster."

Aptar is focused on driving a constant innovation stream that improves the everyday life of consumers around the world. Our B2B2C approach (Business to Business to Consumer) leverages both Customer and Consumer insights to drive an enhanced user experience for both standard and custom packaging.

AptarGroup Inc. published this content on 08 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2022 14:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 307 M - -
Net income 2022 230 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 055 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,2x
Yield 2022 1,53%
Capitalization 6 560 M 6 560 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,30x
EV / Sales 2023 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 91,9%
Technical analysis trends APTARGROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 100,49 $
Average target price 116,13 $
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephan B. Tanda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert W. Kuhn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George L. Fotiades Non-Executive Chairman
Ralf Klaus Wunderlich Independent Non-Executive Director
Giovanna Kampouri Monnas Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APTARGROUP, INC.-17.95%6 560
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.-33.95%6 096
FP CORPORATION-6.25%2 052
SHENZHEN LEAGUER CO., LTD.-28.61%1 350
SHANGHAI ZIJIANG ENTERPRISE GROUP CO., LTD.-41.72%1 123
SCIENTEX-31.73%1 070