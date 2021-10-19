Log in
AptarGroup : Aptar CSP Technologies Awarded $19 Million Government Contract to Expand Production Capacity for its Activ‐Film™ Technology Used in COVID‐19 Test Kits

10/19/2021 | 12:11pm EDT
Aptar CSP's Activ‐Film technology is seamlessly integrated into diagnostic dipsticks and lateral flow cassettes to protect diagnostic tests from moisture or other environmental degradants that can impact test integrity and result accuracy. Activ‐Film leverages Aptar's proprietary 3‐Phase Activ‐Polymer™ platform technology to provide broad spectrum, custom‐engineered protection delivered in a variety of configurations. The technology is formulated to adsorb a specific amount of moisture and other compounds at a customized rate, creating a consistent microclimate throughout the supply chain.

"We are honored to partner with the U.S. government to deliver a much needed capacity expansion of our technology to support COVID‐19 antigen at‐home self‐tests," said John Belfance, President of Aptar CSP Technologies. The contract, funded by the 2021 America Rescue Plan Act 3080, provides for procurement of equipment and machinery needed to increase production of Activ‐Film material at Aptar CSP's Auburn, Alabama plant. Completion of this effort is expected in early 2023.

Aptar CSP's active material science platform technology is currently used to protect a range of electrochemical, lateral flow, and molecular diagnostic test kits on the market today. Additionally, the technology is utilized in a variety of configurations for a wide range of application fields such as oral solid dose drugs, transdermal drug delivery, medical devices, and probiotics. The technology can be engineered to adsorb moisture, scavenge odor, oxygen, or VOCs, emit aromas, or reduce pathogens.

"The continued need for testing to mitigate the spread of COVID‐19 along with pandemic‐driven supply chain challenges has led to increased demand for our active material science solutions in the diagnostics space," said Badre Hammond, VP Commercial Operations, Aptar CSP Technologies. "Building on current capacity, this funding will enable current and future partners to expand access to reliable diagnostic solutions for infectious diseases."

###

About Aptar CSP Technologies
Aptar CSP Technologies is part of AptarGroup, Inc., a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions. Aptar CSP Technologies is the premier active material science expert that transforms ideas into market opportunities, accelerates and de‐risks the product development process, and provides complete solutions that improve consumers' and patients' lives. The company offers a complete set of services from concept ideation, to design and engineering, to product development, global production, quality control, and regulatory support that results in expedited speed‐to‐market. For more information, please visit www.csptechnologies.com and
www.aptar.com.

Disclaimer

AptarGroup Inc. published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
