APTARGROUP, INC.

(ATR)
AptarGroup : Aptar Declares Quarterly Dividend

10/15/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active packaging solutions, today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share. The payment date is November 18, 2020, to stockholders of record as of October 28, 2020.

Photo: Aptar's Corporate Headquarters in Crystal Lake, IL

As previously announced, Aptar will hold a conference call on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the Company’s third quarter results for 2020. The call will last approximately one hour. Interested parties are invited to listen to a live webcast by visiting the Investor Relations page at www.aptar.com. Replay of the conference call can also be accessed for a limited time on the Investor Relations page of the website.

About Aptar

Aptar is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active packaging solutions. Aptar uses insights, design, engineering and science to create dosing, dispensing and protective packaging technologies for the world’s leading brands, in turn making a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of people around the world. Aptar’s innovative solutions and services serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home, food and beverage. The company is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has 14,000 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

© Business Wire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 812 M - -
Net income 2020 208 M - -
Net Debt 2020 963 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 37,1x
Yield 2020 1,24%
Capitalization 7 507 M 7 507 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,01x
EV / Sales 2021 2,79x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 92,8%
Technical analysis trends APTARGROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 122,00 $
Last Close Price 116,44 $
Spread / Highest target 12,5%
Spread / Average Target 4,77%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephan B. Tanda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George L. Fotiades Non-Executive Chairman
Robert W. Kuhn Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Joanne C. Smith Independent Non-Executive Director
Ralf Klaus Wunderlich Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APTARGROUP, INC.0.71%7 507
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.5.60%6 650
FP CORPORATION27.43%3 146
SCIENTEX21.69%1 413
ESSEL PROPACK LIMITED42.80%1 088
PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LTD-12.50%582
