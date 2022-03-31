Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AptarGroup, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATR   US0383361039

APTARGROUP, INC.

(ATR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AptarGroup : Aptar Food + Beverage Partners with Chacauhaa Brazil to Provide an Inverted Packaging Solution with SimpliSqueeze® Flow Control Valve for Mel de Cacau Honey

03/31/2022 | 09:56am EDT
Recently, Aptar and Chacauhaa Brazil, worked hand-in-hand with Chacauhaa's owner, Clarissa Bajon, to enhance the consumer experience of its popular honey product derived from cocoa harvested in Northeast Brazil by re-packaging Mel de Cacau honey. "We chose Aptar to be our partner in this project for its expertise in product innovation and its global sustainability commitments which aligns with our brand's values and aspirations," says Clarissa Bajon, owner of Chacauhaa Brazil.

Aptar played a significant role in converting the glass with metal lug cap packaging of Mel de Cacau honey to an inverted closure with Aptar's Lock-Back Partial Lid solution with SimpliSqueeze flow control valve. This new packaging system added value not only to the consumer experience, as it is easy to use and provides a more hygienic application without the need of utensils, but also created more manufacturing and shipping efficiencies, a win-win for the customer.

"Our company enjoys a great reputation for working with brands of all sizes," says Aptar Food + Beverage marketing development coordinator in Latin America, Nycollas Cardoso. "Every brand we team up with is an opportunity to revolutionize our markets with packaging innovation that not only helps our customers achieve their targets, but also aims to improve consumers' lives with packaging solutions that provide safety and convenience."

Learn more about this unique brand and product that is natural, sugar-free, preservative-free, vegan, and cruelty-free certified. Visit Chacauhaa's website https://www.chacauhaa.com.br/. To learn more about Aptar's Lock-Back Partial Lid solution with SimpliSqueeze, contact us.

Disclaimer

AptarGroup Inc. published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 13:55:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 357 M - -
Net income 2022 268 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 070 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,8x
Yield 2022 1,34%
Capitalization 7 789 M 7 789 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,64x
EV / Sales 2023 2,48x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 91,8%
