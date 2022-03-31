AptarGroup : Aptar Food + Beverage Partners with Chacauhaa Brazil to Provide an Inverted Packaging Solution with SimpliSqueeze® Flow Control Valve for Mel de Cacau Honey

Recently, Aptar and Chacauhaa Brazil, worked hand-in-hand with Chacauhaa's owner, Clarissa Bajon, to enhance the consumer experience of its popular honey product derived from cocoa harvested in Northeast Brazil by re-packaging Mel de Cacau honey. "We chose Aptar to be our partner in this project for its expertise in product innovation and its global sustainability commitments which aligns with our brand's values and aspirations," says Clarissa Bajon, owner of Chacauhaa Brazil.

Aptar played a significant role in converting the glass with metal lug cap packaging of Mel de Cacau honey to an inverted closure with Aptar's Lock-Back Partial Lid solution with SimpliSqueeze flow control valve. This new packaging system added value not only to the consumer experience, as it is easy to use and provides a more hygienic application without the need of utensils, but also created more manufacturing and shipping efficiencies, a win-win for the customer.

"Our company enjoys a great reputation for working with brands of all sizes," says Aptar Food + Beverage marketing development coordinator in Latin America, Nycollas Cardoso. "Every brand we team up with is an opportunity to revolutionize our markets with packaging innovation that not only helps our customers achieve their targets, but also aims to improve consumers' lives with packaging solutions that provide safety and convenience."

Learn more about this unique brand and product that is natural, sugar-free, preservative-free, vegan, and cruelty-free certified. Visit Chacauhaa's website https://www.chacauhaa.com.br/. To learn more about Aptar's Lock-Back Partial Lid solution with SimpliSqueeze, contact us.