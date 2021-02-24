Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AptarGroup, Inc.    ATR

APTARGROUP, INC.

(ATR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AptarGroup : Aptar Named One of Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies in the U.S. for the Third Consecutive Year

02/24/2021 | 05:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material solutions, has again been named one of Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies. Aptar is ranked number 76 for 2021 and this marks the third consecutive year Aptar has been included on Barron’s esteemed list.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210224006026/en/

Photo: Aptar

Photo: Aptar

“We are honored to once again be included in Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies and this is a testament to our steady progress on environmental and social responsibility,” said Stephan Tanda, Aptar President and CEO. “We believe that implementing, and advocating for, sustainable practices is essential to our long-term success. Aptar continues to work towards our Science Based Targets, which focus on reducing our environmental impact and cultivating a diverse and inclusive workplace.”

This is the fourth year Barron’s has published its list of companies with the highest ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) scores. The Calvert Research and Management firm evaluated the 1,000 largest publicly held companies by market value and then looked at top companies in 230 ESG performance indicators. Barron’s full list of 100 Most Sustainable Companies can be found here.

About Aptar

AptarGroup, Inc., is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material solutions. Aptar’s innovative solutions and services serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home, food and beverage. Using insights, proprietary design, engineering and science to create dispensing, dosing and protective packaging technologies for many of the world’s leading brands, Aptar in turn makes a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of patients and consumers around the world. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has 13,000 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will” are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on our beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to us. Accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that exist in our operations and business environment including, but not limited to: the successful integration of acquisitions; the regulatory environment; and competition, including technological advances. For additional information on these and other risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Form 10-Ks and Form 10-Qs. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about APTARGROUP, INC.
05:02pAPTARGROUP : Aptar Named One of Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies in the U..
BU
03:04aAPTARGROUP : Files Shelf for Debt Securities
MT
02/23APTARGROUP : Investor Relations Presentation
PU
02/19APTARGROUP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
02/18APTARGROUP : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/18APTARGROUP : Q4 Press Release Presentation
PU
02/18APTARGROUP : 2021 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
PU
02/18APTARGROUP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
02/18APTARGROUP : Q4 Results Top Street View as Earnings, Revenue Edge Higher; Guides..
MT
02/18APTARGROUP : Earnings Flash (ATR) APTARGROUP Reports Q4 Revenue $749.3M, vs. Str..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 161 M - -
Net income 2021 270 M - -
Net Debt 2021 768 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,8x
Yield 2021 1,18%
Capitalization 8 359 M 8 359 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,89x
EV / Sales 2022 2,73x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart APTARGROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
AptarGroup, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APTARGROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 147,63 $
Last Close Price 128,28 $
Spread / Highest target 28,6%
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephan B. Tanda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert W. Kuhn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George L. Fotiades Non-Executive Chairman
Joanne C. Smith Independent Non-Executive Director
Ralf Klaus Wunderlich Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APTARGROUP, INC.-6.29%8 359
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.0.53%7 590
FP CORPORATION-3.23%3 343
SCIENTEX-5.13%1 536
EPL LIMITED-11.97%936
EASTERN POLYMER GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED39.44%932
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ