    ATR   US0383361039

APTARGROUP, INC.

(ATR)
AptarGroup : Aptar Pharma and i2c Pharmaceutical Services Partner for Next Generation Propellant Dispersible Tablet pMDI technology

10/21/2021 | 10:14am EDT
Aptar Pharma, a global leader in drug delivery systems, services and active material science solutions, and i2c Pharmaceutical Services, a leading service provider for the development of pharmaceutical formulations, today announced an exclusive partnership to co-develop and promote i2c's patented pressurized metered dose inhaler (pMDI) technology, Respitab®.

As part of the agreement, Aptar Pharma, who is the market leader in pulmonary drug delivery device solutions for the management and treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), will evaluate the commercial applications for Respitab, in particular for new, lower global warming potential (GWP) propellants.

Respitab is a propellant dispersible tablet that eliminates the need for a complex mixing process used in standard pMDI manufacturing.

Howard Burnett, Vice President Global Pulmonary Category, Aptar Pharma commented, "We are pleased to partner with i2c on this novel technology which brings many benefits to the filling of metered dose inhalers. This development further enhances Aptar Pharma's industry-leading portfolio of devices, which, combined with our broad spectrum of Aptar Pharma Services, allows us to offer end-to-end support to our clients and partners."

"We are excited by this partnership with Aptar Pharma which brings together substantial synergies to provide a lower GWP product range to patients in the pMDI format, the most popular inhaler type across the globe," added Glyn Taylor, CSO of i2c Pharmaceutical Services.

Download full Press Release here.

Disclaimer

AptarGroup Inc. published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 14:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
