AptarGroup : Aptar joins Nextloopp with the Goal of Creating a Circular Pathway for Recycled Poly-propylene

As the result of a successful Challenge Brief presentation at the 2021 Aptar Global Supplier Summit, we are excited to announce that Aptar has joined Nextloopp.

Nextloopp is a multimember project that is comprised of a diverse group of companies with the common goal of creating a circular pathway for post-consumer Polypropylene (PP) packaging. Aptar will help play a key role in validating the use of this technology, which includes proprietary decontamination and marking technology developed by Nextek.

Participation in the project gives Aptar access to early production materials from Nextloopp pilot facilities that can be tested using Aptar's resin validation control process. These materials have the potential to obtain food-grade approval in addition to inert grades that could be used for cosmetic applications. Aptar will also be able to influence the development of specific types of material that are relevant to our key customers as well as support dossier preparation to regulatory agencies. Delivery of pilot material is scheduled before the end of 2021 and the project will last until October 2022.

Aptar is committed to reducing its impact on the planet while creating top quality, sustainable products and is working in partnership with several sustainability organizations to serve as a business thought leader and advocate for sustainable products and processes within the packaging industry.

Today, Aptar has all-plastic solutions that are recyclable and has developed a line of closures, available in North America and Europe, made with post-consumer recycled resin. Aptar has also launched its first fully recyclable mono-material pump for the beauty and personal care industries, called Future. In addition, 10 of our European manufacturing sites, including all of our manufacturing sites in Spain and Italy, are certified ISCC Plus, with more certifications to come in 2022. The company continues to explore additional opportunities for sustainable resins. Aptar is well positioned to help its customers achieve their own objectives, many of which are to achieve packaging that is 100% recyclable or reusable by 2025.

For more information on Aptar's sustainability efforts, please view the Corporate Sustainability Report on our website under Sustainability, or by clicking here.

TEXT (External):

Aptar is pleased to announce that it has joined Nextloopp, a multimember project with the goal of creating a circular pathway for recycled Polypropylene (PP).

Nextloopp is a multimember project that is comprised of a diverse group of companies with the common goal of creating a circular pathway for post-consumer Polypropylene (PP) packaging. Aptar will help play a key role in validating the use of this technology, which includes proprietary decontamination and marking technology developed by NexTek.

Participation in the project gives Aptar access to early production materials from Nextloopp pilot facilities that can be tested using Aptar's resin validation control process. These materials have the potential to obtain food grade approval in addition to inert grades that could be used for cosmetic applications. Aptar will also be able to influence the development of specific types of material that are relevant to our key customers as well as support dossier preparation to regulatory agencies. Delivery of pilot material is scheduled before the end of 2021 and the project will last until October 2022.

Aptar is committed to reducing its impact on the planet while creating top quality, sustainable products and is working in partnership with several sustainability organizations to serve as a business thought leader and advocate for sustainable products and processes within the packaging industry.

Today, Aptar has all-plastic solutions that are recyclable and has developed a line of closures, available in North America and Europe, made with post-consumer recycled resin. Aptar has also launched its first fully recyclable mono-material pump for the beauty and personal care industries, called Future. In addition, 10 of our European manufacturing sites, including all of our manufacturing sites in Spain and Italy, are certified ISCC Plus, with more certifications to come in 2022. The company continues to explore additional opportunities for sustainable resins. Aptar is well positioned to help its customers achieve their own objectives, many of which are to achieve packaging that is 100% recyclable or reusable by 2025.

For more information on Aptar's sustainability efforts, please view the Corporate Sustainability Report on our website under Sustainability, or by clicking here