AptarGroup : Dermalogica® Chooses Aptar Beauty + Home's Fully Recyclable Mono-Material Pump, Future, for their Latest Cleansing Line

"We are very proud that our partner, Dermalogica, has chosen to support our journey to a more circular economy by selecting our fully recyclable, mono-material, and e-commerce capable solution for their upcoming skincare launch," shares Beth Holland, Vice President of Global Sustainability, Aptar.

In developing the concept for Future, Aptar's experts turned to recognized eco-design principles, that promote decisions in the design that help reduce the environmental footprint of the product. One example, which promotes recyclability, is designing dispensing products from mono-materials. Traditional pumps may contain different materials, including metal components that can in some cases impact the recycling process. Because this Future pump is made from Polyethylene (PE) only, which aligns with the most common materials used to make bottles - PE and Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), the complete packaging, including pump and bottle, are more efficiently recycled.

In line with Dermalogica, Aptar believes that the packaging industry must actively work toward a circular economy. This Aptar innovation highlights our pledge to reduce environmental impact and our commitment with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation Foundation's New Plastics Economy for our 2025 global goals.

"The stakes have never been higher for the health of our planet," says Aurelian Lis, Dermalogica's Chief Executive Officer. "As the industry leader, we have both an opportunity and a responsibility to make a positive impact, not just in professional treatment rooms and on our customers' skin, but on the environment. Being the first prestige skincare brand to incorporate these mono-material pumps is a significant way we can create a cleaner earth for future generations."

The Future pump has received multiple industry certifications and earned recognition from the Association of Plastics Recyclers Meets Preferred Guidance Program and RecyClass, a cross-industry initiative focused on harmonized recyclability as well as from Cyclos-HTTP (the institute for Recyclability and Product Responsibility). Since this pump is produced at our International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) certified manufacturing site, this solution can be made using ISCC certified material.

Another important feature of the Future pump's innovative design is an incorporated, easy-to-use on/off locking system and a 360° degree actuator. The locking system has a ring which opens or locks the pump with an accompanying double-click sound. The 360° degree rotator allows to freely orient the actuator. Brands can choose from several different ring colors for customization. This modern take on closure design also renders Future compliant with the rigorous Amazon ISTA 6 protocol. Designed for e-commerce, Future's ISTA 6 compliance ensures that the pump withstands the risks associated with transport and distribution network pressures as well as necessitates less protective carton and paper packaging.