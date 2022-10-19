AptarGroup : Investor Presentation - October 2022

This presentation includes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on management's beliefs and assumptions in light of information currently available to management. Accordingly, the Company's actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that exist in the Company's operations and business environment, including, among other factors, those described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically its Form 10-Ks and 10-Qs. The Company does not assume any obligation to update, amend or clarify such statements to reflect new events, information or circumstances after the date of this presentation.
Aptar Purpose
Transforming ideas into solutions that
improve everyday life
Global Presence and Customer Base
FY 2022 Net Sales by Ship To Destination
EMEA
48%
North
Asia
10%
America
34%
Latin America
8%
Over 13,000 dedicated employees in
20 countries
Europe: 8,000
Asia/South America: 2,600
North America: 2,400
Significant history and global presence enables us to build solid and lasting credibility with regional and global powerhouse customers
Over 5,000 global customers
Many of the world's leading brands
Technology-based Innovation Leader
We combine product design, engineering and science to create core differentiating technologies which we leverage across a variety of end markets.
Over
5,000
active patents*
Focused on
INNOVATION
3%
of revenue invested in
R&D
Aimed at global megatrends, including:
Sustainability Health + Wellness Digitalization Urbanization Changing Demographics
e-Commerce/Individualization
Improving the daily lives of
MILLIONS OF PATIENTS AND CONSUMERS
ATTRACTIVE GROWING END MARKETS
Home Care, 3%
Beverage, 4%
Active Material Science
Solutions, 6%
Beauty, 22%
Injectables, 9%
Approximation of
Consumer
Annual Revenue
Health Care, 9%
by Market**
Personal Care, 19%
Food, 12%
Prescription, 16%
*Granted and pending as of October 2021 based on company research and publicly available information; **Based on 2022 annual revenue
