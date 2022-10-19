Advanced search
    ATR   US0383361039

APTARGROUP, INC.

(ATR)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-19 pm EDT
98.21 USD   -1.08%
AptarGroup : Investor Presentation - October 2022

10/19/2022 | 05:07pm EDT
Investor

Relations

Presentation

August 2022

1

Forward Looking Statements & Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation includes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on management's beliefs and assumptions in light of information currently available to management. Accordingly, the Company's actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that exist in the Company's operations and business environment, including, among other factors, those described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically its Form 10-Ks and 10-Qs. The Company does not assume any obligation to update, amend or clarify such statements to reflect new events, information or circumstances after the date of this presentation.

During the course of this presentation, certain non-GAAP financial information will be presented. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.aptar.com on the Investor's page (click on Events & Presentations for a Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures).

Adjusted EBITDA and EPS exclude the impact of restructuring initiatives, acquisition related costs, and net unrealized investment gains and losses related to observable market price changes on equity securities. Prior year Adjusted EPS includes foreign currency effects that are approximations of the adjustment necessary to state the prior year earnings per share using current period foreign currency exchange rates.

2

Aptar Purpose

Transforming ideas into solutions that

improve everyday life

3

Global Presence and Customer Base

FY 2022 Net Sales by Ship To Destination

EMEA

48%

North

Asia

10%

America

34%

Latin America

8%

Over 13,000 dedicated employees in

20 countries

  • Europe: 8,000
  • Asia/South America: 2,600
  • North America: 2,400

Significant history and global presence enables us to build solid and lasting credibility with regional and global powerhouse customers

  • Over 5,000 global customers
  • Many of the world's leading brands

4

Technology-based Innovation Leader

We combine product design, engineering and science to create core differentiating technologies which we leverage across a variety of end markets.

Over

5,000

active patents*

Focused on

INNOVATION

3%

of revenue invested in

R&D

Aimed at global megatrends, including:

Sustainability Health + Wellness Digitalization Urbanization Changing Demographics

e-Commerce/Individualization

Improving the daily lives of

MILLIONS OF PATIENTS AND CONSUMERS

ATTRACTIVE GROWING END MARKETS

Home Care, 3%

Beverage, 4%

Active Material Science

Solutions, 6%

Beauty, 22%

Injectables, 9%

Approximation of

Consumer

Annual Revenue

Health Care, 9%

by Market**

Personal Care, 19%

Food, 12%

Prescription, 16%

*Granted and pending as of October 2021 based on company research and publicly available information; **Based on 2022 annual revenue

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AptarGroup Inc. published this content on 19 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2022 21:05:57 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
