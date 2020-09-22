Log in
APTARGROUP, INC.

(ATR)
AptarGroup : Investor Relations Presentation

09/22/2020

Investor Relations Presentation

September 2020

Forward Looking Statements & Non-GAAP

Financial Measures

This presentation includes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on management's beliefs and assumptions in light of information currently available to management. Accordingly, the

Company's actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements due to

known or unknown risks and uncertainties that exist in the Company's operations and business environment, including, among other factors, those described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically its Form 10-Ks and 10-Qs. The Company does not assume any obligation to update, amend or clarify such statements to reflect new events, information or circumstances after the date of this presentation.

During the course of this presentation, certain non-GAAP financial information will be presented.

A reconciliation of those numbers to GAAP financial measures is available on the company's website at www.aptar.comon the Investor's page (click on Events & Presentations / Presentations).

2

Overview

3

Aptar Snapshot

"We reimagine packaging solutions to improve everyday life for people everywhere."

THE LEADER IN CONSUMER DISPENSING AND DRUG DELIVERY

75-year history of innovation

Providing brand differentiation and consumer / patient convenience

Consistent long-term focus, stability

and financial results

SERVING BEST KNOWN GLOBAL & LOCAL BRANDS

RESEARCH AND IP-DRIVEN

R & D

3%

Approximately

Of Annual Revenue 1,250

Patent Families

ATTRACTIVE END MARKETS

$2.9 bil*

*2019 Annual Revenue

SALES BY REGION

DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO

32%

55%

6%

7%

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AptarGroup Inc. published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 20:59:01 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 803 M - -
Net income 2020 208 M - -
Net Debt 2020 963 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 36,2x
Yield 2020 1,30%
Capitalization 7 315 M 7 315 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,95x
EV / Sales 2021 2,73x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 92,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 122,00 $
Last Close Price 113,45 $
Spread / Highest target 15,5%
Spread / Average Target 7,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephan B. Tanda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George L. Fotiades Non-Executive Chairman
Robert W. Kuhn Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Joanne C. Smith Independent Non-Executive Director
Ralf Klaus Wunderlich Independent Non-Executive Director
