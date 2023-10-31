Investor Relations
Q3 2023
Adjusted EBITDA and EPS exclude the impact of restructuring initiatives, acquisition related costs, and net
Aptar Purpose
Transforming ideas into solutions that
improve everyday life
Global Presence and Customer Base
Q3 2023 Net Sales by Ship To Destination
EMEA
51%
North
Asia
10%
America
30%
Latin America
9%
Over 13,500 dedicated employees in
20 countries
- Europe: 8,200
- Asia/Latin America: 2,800
- North America: 2,500
Significant history and global presence enables us to build solid and lasting credibility with regional and global powerhouse customers
- Over 5,000 global customers
- Many of the world's leading brands
Technology-based Innovation Leader
We combine product design, engineering and science to create core differentiating technologies which we leverage across a variety of end markets.
ATTRACTIVE GROWING END MARKETS
Over
5,750
active patents*
Focused on
INNOVATION
3%
of revenue invested in
R&D
Aimed at global megatrends, including:
Sustainability Health + Wellness Digitalization Urbanization Changing Demographics
e-Commerce/Individualization
Improving the daily lives of
MILLIONS OF PATIENTS AND CONSUMERS
Beverage, 4%
Active Material
Science Solutions, 4%
Injectables, 8%
Food, 10%
Personal Care,
16%
Home Care,
3%
Proprietary Drug
Delivery Devices**,
31%
$3.3B*
Beauty, 24%
*2022 Annual Revenue
**Proprietary Drug Delivery Devices includes Prescription, Consumer Health Care, and Digital Health Markets
*Granted and pending as of May 2023 based on company research and publicly available information;
Q3 2023 Financial Highlights
+7% Repo rted Sales Growth
+39%
Adjusted Earnings Per
Share Growth*
+2% Cor
e Sales Growth*
22%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin,
within Long-Term Target
Range
Highlights:
- Delivered another quarter of strong, double-digit adjusted EPS growth, driven by increased core sales in our proprietary pharma dosing and dispensing systems and the success of our beauty dispensing solutions in fragrance
- Pharma proprietary drug delivery systems had double-digit growth across multiple therapeutic applications
- Beauty's prestige and mass fragrance dispensing technologies had double-digit sales growth
- Margins continued to improve thanks to our on-going focus on cost management and operational leverage
- Net income of $84 million for the quarter, a 55% increase over the prior year
Recent Innovations and Solutions on the Market
Aptar Pharma
- Aptar's patented, intuitive and more consumer- friendly Lateral Control System technology - a "first of its kind" - features a shorter nozzle, which means more comfort when using the product, while the one push button provides more accurate dosing
- Aptar's metered dose inhaler valve is featured on the recently launched Breyna™ Inhalation Aerosol, the first US FDA-approved generic version of Symbicort®
- Aptar Pharma services group has been awarded a contract with the US FDA to study opportunities for low Global Warming Potential propellant solutions for metered dose inhalers
Aptar Beauty
-
Aptar's fragrance and lotion pumps are featured on Jean Paul Gaultier Divine brand products
by Puig in Europe
- Aptar's airless technology is the refillable dispensing solution for a new Zhiben facial skincare product in Asia
- Aptar has expanded its sampling portfolio to include mono-material paper fragrance sampling which LVMH is now featuring for a top fragrance brand
- Aptar's Post-Consumer Recycled Resin pump is the dispensing technology for Estee Lauder's MAC brand foundation in North America
Aptar Closures
- McCormick is now featuring a bi-injected closure from Aptar on their new spice package
- Aptar's snap top dispensing closure for inverted packaging is providing controlled dispensing for SC Johnson's Off! insect repellant lotion in Latin America
- Aptar is supplying the flip top closure for the flavor pods used in Shark Ninja's on-counter appliance that allows consumers to customize drinks
- In the Asia market, Aptar is supplying a custom flip top closure with pull ring for Qianhe Soy Sauce
Third Quarter 2023 Reported Results
Q3 Highlights
- Aptar Pharma's performance was driven by strong double-digit core sales growth for proprietary drug delivery systems
- Aptar Beauty's core sales growth was driven by ongoing strength in beauty dispensing solutions for prestige and mass fragrance
- Aptar Closures core sales declined compared with the prior year's quarter driven by pass- throughs of lower resin costs, as well as lower tooling and product sales
Third Quarter 2023 Adj. EPS and Adj. EBITDA
The prior year's adjusted earnings included an effective tax rate of 28%, approximately a $0.07 cents per share impact compared to the current year effective tax rate of 24%.
Adjustments:
- 2022: Restructuring Initiatives of $2.3 mil; Net investment gain of ($0.6) mil; Realized gain included in net investment gain of $0.4 mil; Transaction costs related to acquisitions of $0.2 mil
- 2023: Restructuring Initiatives of $6.2 mil; Net investment loss of $1.2 mil; Realized gain of $4.2 mil included in the net investment loss
Nine Months Year-to-Date 2023 Reported Results
YTD Highlights
• Aptar had a strong first nine months of the year due to the growth
of our proprietary pharma drug delivery systems and our fragrance dispensing technologies
