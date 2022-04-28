AptarGroup : Q1 Press Release Presentation

Forward Looking Statements & Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Q1 2022 Financial Highlights

Double-Digit Core Growth In Each Segment

Highlights:

• Strong top line growth across each segment

• Beginning to turn the corner on the effects of the global pandemic in the Western markets while we continue to monitor the situation in China and the war in Ukraine

• Volume improvements and price initiatives to recover rising costs each contributed to the top line growth

• Results reflect a significant increase in sales of our Activ-Film™ moisture-mitigating technology that enhances the integrity of at-home COVID-19 tests

Aptar Pharma

• Aptar's airless system for dermal is the dispensing solution for a facial acne cream by Galderma called TWYNEO in the U.S.

• Cipla has launched Brimocom, used to treat Glaucoma, in India, with our ophthalmic squeeze dispenser

• U.S. FDA has approved Breyna™ by Viatris Inc. and Kindeva Drug Delivery, a generic version of budesonide and formoterol, an inhaled medication used for the maintenance treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, using an Aptar metered dose valve

• Nasal spray pumps are the dispensing solution for both the Ventus and Monax brand allergic rhinitis medications in Brazil

• Aptar's elastomeric components are featured on several animal care antibiotics in Mexico and an animal care sedative in the US

Aptar Beauty + Home

• Aptar's spray pumps are the dispensing solution for the launch of several new fragrances by brands such as Chloe, Guerlain, La Perla, Valentino and more. In China, our pump is featured on a perfume called Scent Library.

• A well-known beauty retailer is featuring our airless pump made from post-consumer recycled resin on its line of facial skincare masks

• Our unique skincare and makeup dropper is providing a soft and accurate drop-dispensing for two new skincare products in Europe Aptar Food + Beverage • Aptar's inverted closures featuring our SimpliSqueeze® flow control technology, recently launched in a new range of flavored honey spreads by Kraft Heinz in the US • With our flow control technology, we have entered into new business in China with a leading oyster sauce and ketchup brand • Aptar partnered with Chacauhaa Brazil to convert the former glass with metal cap for its Mel de Cacau honey to an inverted closure solution with SimpliSqueeze® flow control

• Aptar's FusionPKG beauty business is providing a customized package for MAC Cosmetic's skin renewal emulsion product