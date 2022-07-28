Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  AptarGroup, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ATR   US0383361039

APTARGROUP, INC.

(ATR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-28 pm EDT
107.82 USD   +1.69%
05:34pAPTARGROUP : 2022 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
PU
05:30pAptarGroup Q2 Earnings, Sales Rise; Issues Q3 EPS Guidance
MT
05:20pAPTARGROUP : Aptar Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
AptarGroup : Q2 Press Release Presentation

07/28/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
Q2 2022 Review

July 29, 2022 8:00 AM CT

Speakers: Stephan Tanda, President and CEO; Bob Kuhn, Executive Vice President and CFO

Forward Looking Statements & Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation includes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on management's beliefs and assumptions in light of information currently available to management. Accordingly, the Company's actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that exist in the Company's operations and business environment, including, among other factors, those described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically its Form 10-Ks and 10-Qs. The Company does not assume any obligation to update, amend or clarify such statements to reflect new events, information or circumstances after the date of this presentation.

During the course of this presentation, certain non-GAAP financial information will be presented. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.aptar.com on the Investor's page (click on Events & Presentations for a Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures).

Adjusted EBITDA and EPS exclude the impact of restructuring initiatives, acquisition related costs, and net unrealized investment gains and losses related to observable market price changes on equity securities. Prior year Adjusted EPS includes foreign currency effects that are approximations of the adjustment necessary to state the prior year earnings per share using current period foreign currency exchange rates.

2

Q2 2022 Financial Highlights

+4%

Reported Sales Growth

+15%

Net Income Growth

+10%

Core Sales Growth*

+8%

Adjusted EBITDA Growth

Highlights:

  • Increased volumes and price initiatives drove strong second quarter top line growth across each reporting segment
  • Areas of our business that were negatively impacted by the pandemic, such as our prescription drug, beauty and beverage solutions, are recovering

* See accompanying slide titled: Forward Looking Statements & Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

3

Capital Allocation

Highlights

2017 - YTD 2022

  • Deployed over $3 billion since 2017, balanced across
    • investing in our business,
    • making acquisitions and
    • dividends and share repurchases
  • 1H2022:
    • Capital expenditures of approximately $150 million, the majority of which were in our Pharma segment, including plant capacity expansions in the US, France and China
    • Returned over $100 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases

On track for our 29th consecutive year of increased annual dividend payments and

have repurchased shares every year since 1999, except for 2020

4

Global Sustainability Reporting

Aptar's 2021 Corporate Sustainability Report was released on June 22nd

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AptarGroup Inc. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 21:32:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
