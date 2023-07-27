July 28, 2023
Q2 2023Results
Stephan Tanda, President & CEO and Bob Kuhn, Executive Vice President and CFO
Forward Looking Statements & Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This presentation includes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on management's beliefs and assumptions in light of information currently available to management. Accordingly, the Company's actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that exist in the Company's operations and business environment, including, among other factors, those described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically its Form 10-Ks and 10-Qs. The Company does not assume any obligation to update, amend or clarify such statements to reflect new events, information or circumstances after the date of this presentation.
During the course of this presentation, certain non-GAAP financial information will be presented. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.aptar.com on the Investor's page (click on Events & Presentations for a Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures).
Adjusted EBITDA and EPS exclude the impact of restructuring initiatives, acquisition related costs, and net
unrealized investment gains and losses related to observable market price changes on equity securities. Adjusted EPS also neutralizes the impact of foreign currency translation effects when comparing current results to the prior year, and further adjusts for the net effect of a tax payment related to a legal entity reorganization. Prior year Adjusted EPS includes foreign currency effects that are approximations of the adjustment necessary to state the prior year earnings per share using current period foreign currency exchange rates.
Q2 2023 Financial Highlights
+6%
Reported Sales Growth
+26%
Adjusted Earnings Per
Share Growth*
+4%
Core Sales Growth*
20%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin,
within long-term target
range
Highlights:
- Achieved core sales growth and delivered double-digit adjusted EPS growth due to the continued strong demand for our pharma proprietary dosing and dispensing systems, as well as our fragrance dispensing technologies
- Pharma segment had a strong first half of the year
- In Q2, robust demand for our proprietary drug delivery systems once again grew across the majority of end-use categories
- In Beauty, we saw solid volume growth of our precision consumer dispensing solutions for prestige and mass fragrance as well as color cosmetics
- In July, we announced an increase to the quarterly dividend by almost 8% to $0.41 per share
* See accompanying slide titled: Forward Looking Statements & Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
A Sustainable, Socially Responsible Company
Most Recent Recognitions
2022 Corporate Sustainability Report
Recent Sustainable Product Innovations
Barron's logo used with permission. ©2023 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.
https://www.aptar.com/esg/reporting-center/
Recent Innovations and Solutions on the Market
Aptar Pharma
- Proprietary spray pump with electronic counter and lockout device is the drug delivery solution for a new pain management solution in Europe
- Proprietary pump is the delivery solution for Bayer's anti-inflammatory & pain-relieving throat spray
- Proprietary metering valve technology is found on the Synbufo inhaler used to treat asthma & COPD in China
- Activ-VialTM, used to protect blood glucose test strips from moisture, is an ideal solution for probiotics and can now be found on ProBio4, in France
Aptar Beauty
- Fully recyclable, mono-material pump is the dispensing solution for J&J's Neutrogena Hydration body lotion in Europe
- Guerlain uses our high flow pump on the Abeille Royale haircare line and selected our prestige pump for its Terracotta skincare foundation
- Fine mist actuator is the dispensing solution for Danone's Evian facial mist
- DVX in China is featuring our premium airless dropper with refill technology for precise and controlled dispensing
Aptar Closures
- Snap top closure with flow control valve is used in Hellman's inverted, squeeze mayo packaging, which recently launched a new, Garlic Aioli dip & spread
- Bath & Body Works is featuring our disc top dispensing closure on a new line of signature fragrance hair care products
- Kraft Heinz is featuring our snap top closure with valve for its mayo buffalo sauce and its new line of spicy ketchups
- In China, our pull-ring closure with an easy- open mechanism and pour feature is the dispensing solution for Kraft Heinz's soy sauce
