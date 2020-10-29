Log in
APTARGROUP, INC.

APTARGROUP, INC.

(ATR)
AptarGroup : Q3 Press Release Presentation

10/29/2020 | 06:55pm EDT

Third Quarter 2020 Review

Stephan Tanda, CEO | Bob Kuhn, CFO | Oct. 30, 2020 @ 8 a.m. Central Time

1

Forward Looking Statements & Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation includes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on management's beliefs and assumptions in light of information currently available to management. Accordingly, the Company's actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that exist in the Company's operations and business environment, including, among other factors, those described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically its Form 10-Ks and 10-Qs. The Company does not assume any obligation to update, amend or clarify such statements to reflect new events, information or circumstances after the date of this presentation.

During the course of this presentation, certain non-GAAP financial information will be presented.

A reconciliation of those numbers to GAAP financial measures is available on the company's website at www.aptar.comon the Investor's page (click on Events & Presentations).

2

COVID-19 Update

  • Continuing to adapt our safety procedures and working policies to comply with local government regulations
  • COVID-19Action Team rigorously monitoring the pandemic
  • Regular cadence of employee Town Halls and communications
  • Most travel restrictions, and limitations on the number of visitors to our facilities, remain firmly in place
  • Rapidly accelerated digital collaboration
    • Increased deployment of digital engagement formats internally and externally, including virtual exhibitions
    • Hosting an increased number of online webinars
    • Launched a Pharma Knowledge Hub which contains our latest scientific content and digital event information

Virtual Booth

3

Overview

+8%

Q3 Reported Sales

Growth

Well-Performing

Acquisitions

21%

Q3 Adjusted

EBITDA Margin

$381M

cash flow from

operations

for the 9 mos. YTD

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AptarGroup Inc. published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 22:54:03 UTC

