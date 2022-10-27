AptarGroup : Q3 Press Release Presentation

This presentation includes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on management's beliefs and assumptions in light of information currently available to management. Accordingly, the Company's actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that exist in the Company's operations and business environment, including, among other factors, those described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically its Form 10-Ks and 10-Qs. The Company does not assume any obligation to update, amend or clarify such statements to reflect new events, information or circumstances after the date of this presentation.
Adjusted EBITDA and EPS exclude the impact of restructuring initiatives, acquisition related costs, and net
unrealized investment gains and losses related to observable market price changes on equity securities. Adjusted EPS also neutralize the impact of foreign currency translation effects when comparing current results to the prior year, and further adjusts for the net effect of a tax payment related to a legal entity reorganization. Prior year Adjusted EPS includes foreign currency effects that are approximations of the adjustment necessary to state the prior year earnings per share using current period foreign currency exchange rates.
Q3 2022 Financial Highlights
+1%
Reported Sales Growth
+15%
Net Income Growth
+9%
Core Sales Growth*
+12%
Adjusted Earnings Per
Share Growth*
Highlights:
Aptar performed well during the third quarter, delivering solid results while continuing to adapt to a challenging and uncertain economic backdrop
Strong sales growth in the quarter driven by strong volume growth in Pharma
Pricing initiatives recovered increased costs resulting in a net positive inflation impact in the quarter
• Aptar Digital Health platforms combine mobile and web apps, connected drug delivery systems, patient onboarding, training and advanced data analytics services to actively empower patients and create a positive treatment journey
• Bringing together healthcare, software and device expertise is unique to Aptar
• Contract with Chiesi to bring to market a disease management platform for asthma and COPD
Aptar Pharma
Aptar Pharma Services
Increased our offerings in pharmaceutical services as part of our long-term strategy to build an even stronger position around our core leading drug delivery devices
Our portfolio of services allow us to partner with healthcare companies earlier in the drug development process
These strategic capabilities further enable us to deliver on our Pharma segment's growth and margin targets
AptarGroup Inc. published this content on 27 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2022 21:31:49 UTC.