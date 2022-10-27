Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AptarGroup, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATR   US0383361039

APTARGROUP, INC.

(ATR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-27 pm EDT
99.09 USD    0.00%
05:33pAptargroup : 2022 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
PU
05:31pAptargroup : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:03pAptar Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
BU
AptarGroup : Q3 Press Release Presentation

10/27/2022 | 05:33pm EDT
Q3 2022 Review

October 28, 2022 8:00 AM CT

Speakers: Stephan Tanda, President and CEO; Bob Kuhn, Executive Vice President and CFO

Forward Looking Statements & Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation includes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on management's beliefs and assumptions in light of information currently available to management. Accordingly, the Company's actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that exist in the Company's operations and business environment, including, among other factors, those described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically its Form 10-Ks and 10-Qs. The Company does not assume any obligation to update, amend or clarify such statements to reflect new events, information or circumstances after the date of this presentation.

During the course of this presentation, certain non-GAAP financial information will be presented. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.aptar.com on the Investor's page (click on Events & Presentations for a Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures).

Adjusted EBITDA and EPS exclude the impact of restructuring initiatives, acquisition related costs, and net

unrealized investment gains and losses related to observable market price changes on equity securities. Adjusted EPS also neutralize the impact of foreign currency translation effects when comparing current results to the prior year, and further adjusts for the net effect of a tax payment related to a legal entity reorganization. Prior year Adjusted EPS includes foreign currency effects that are approximations of the adjustment necessary to state the prior year earnings per share using current period foreign currency exchange rates.

2

Q3 2022 Financial Highlights

+1%

Reported Sales Growth

+15%

Net Income Growth

+9%

Core Sales Growth*

+12%

Adjusted Earnings Per

Share Growth*

Highlights:

  • Aptar performed well during the third quarter, delivering solid results while continuing to adapt to a challenging and uncertain economic backdrop
  • Strong sales growth in the quarter driven by strong volume growth in Pharma
  • Pricing initiatives recovered increased costs resulting in a net positive inflation impact in the quarter

* See accompanying slide titled: Forward Looking Statements & Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

3

Aptar Pharma

Aptar Digital Health

• Aptar Digital Health platforms combine mobile and web apps, connected drug delivery systems, patient onboarding, training and advanced data analytics services to actively empower patients and create a positive treatment journey

• Bringing together healthcare, software and device expertise is unique to Aptar

• Contract with Chiesi to bring to market a disease management platform for asthma and COPD

4

Aptar Pharma

Aptar Pharma Services

  • Increased our offerings in pharmaceutical services as part of our long-term strategy to build an even stronger position around our core leading drug delivery devices
  • Our portfolio of services allow us to partner with healthcare companies earlier in the drug development process
  • These strategic capabilities further enable us to deliver on our Pharma segment's growth and margin targets

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AptarGroup Inc. published this content on 27 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2022 21:31:49 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 351 M - -
Net income 2022 246 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 090 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,0x
Yield 2022 1,55%
Capitalization 6 474 M 6 474 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,26x
EV / Sales 2023 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart APTARGROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
AptarGroup, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APTARGROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 99,09 $
Average target price 118,88 $
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephan B. Tanda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert W. Kuhn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George L. Fotiades Non-Executive Chairman
Ralf Klaus Wunderlich Independent Non-Executive Director
Giovanna Kampouri Monnas Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APTARGROUP, INC.-19.10%6 474
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.-35.90%5 916
FP CORPORATION-7.78%2 019
SHENZHEN LEAGUER CO., LTD.-30.12%1 331
SCIENTEX-31.32%1 065
SHANGHAI ZIJIANG ENTERPRISE GROUP CO., LTD.-45.42%1 049