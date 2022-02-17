AptarGroup : Q4 Press Release Presentation

This presentation includes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on management's beliefs and assumptions in light of information currently available to management. Accordingly, the Company's actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that exist in the Company's operations and business environment, including, among other factors, those described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically its Form 10-Ks and 10-Qs. The Company does not assume any obligation to update, amend or clarify such statements to reflect new events, information or circumstances after the date of this presentation.
Full Year 2021 Highlights
• Resilient in delivering on our promises across the many
markets we serve
• Each segment reported top line core sales growth
PadagisTM (formerly Perrigo's generic prescription pharmaceutical business) launched its generic version of a leading nasal spray treatment for migraine headaches (Zolmitriptan), with our unidose nasal device
Teva launched the first U.S. generic version of nasal spray Naloxone Hydrochloride with our unidose nasal device and Sandoz is also using our unidose device for their generic Naloxone Hydrochloride Nasal Spray
Glenmark's Ryaltris recently received New Drug Application approval by the U.S. FDA for the treatment allergic rhinitis with our multidose nasal device
Aptar's new digital solution called HeroTracker® Sense transforms a standard metered dose inhaler into a smart connected device allowing patients to track usage and promote adherence to their prescribed therapy and ultimately improve the outcome
Aptar's Activ-Film™ technology is also enhancing the diagnostic capabilities of InBios' in-homeCOVID-19 antigen tests
Unidose for Zolmitriptan
Unidose for Sandoz's generic
Naloxone Hydrochloride
Unidose for Teva's
genericHeroTracker® Sense Naloxone Hydrochloride
Activ-FilmTM
Multidose Nasal Device
Technology for InBios'
for Ryaltris®
COVID-19 Antigen Tests
