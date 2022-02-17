Log in
    ATR   US0383361039

APTARGROUP, INC.

(ATR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/17 04:00:01 pm
115.61 USD   +0.79%
05:42pAPTARGROUP : Q4 Press Release Presentation
PU
05:33pAPTARGROUP : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:31pAPTARGROUP : Aptar Reports Fourth Quarter and Annual 2021 Results - Form 8-K
PU
AptarGroup : Q4 Press Release Presentation

02/17/2022 | 05:42pm EST
Fourth Quarter and Annual 2021 Review Stephan Tanda, CEO and Bob Kuhn, CFO

February 18, 2022 @ 8AM CT

Forward Looking Statements & Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation includes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on management's beliefs and assumptions in light of information currently available to management. Accordingly, the Company's actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that exist in the Company's operations and business environment, including, among other factors, those described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically its Form 10-Ks and 10-Qs. The Company does not assume any obligation to update, amend or clarify such statements to reflect new events, information or circumstances after the date of this presentation.

During the course of this presentation, certain non-GAAP financial information will be presented. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.aptar.com on the Investor's page (click on Events & Presentations for a Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures).

Adjusted EBITDA and EPS exclude the impact of restructuring initiatives, acquisition related costs, and net unrealized investment gains and losses related to observable market price changes on equity securities. Prior year Adjusted EPS includes foreign currency effects that are approximations of the adjustment necessary to state the prior year earnings per share using current period foreign currency exchange rates.

Full Year 2021 Highlights

• Resilient in delivering on our promises across the many

markets we serve

• Each segment reported top line core sales growth

• Strengthening our Pharma segment's competitive position:

• 13 million Euro grant from the French government to

support our component expansion plans in Europe

• Acquired 80% of Weihai Hengyu Medical Products

• Expanding capacity to produce premium coated

elastomeric components

• Secured a U.S. Government contract to expand

capacity for our Activ-Film™ technology

• Completed the acquisition of Voluntis, a pioneer in

digital therapeutics

• Broke ground on new facilities to serve the Pharma

market in Asia

+10%

Reported Sales Growth

Returned

$98.5M

dollars in cash dividends to

shareholders

+7%

Core Sales Growth*

$78.1M

deployed to repurchase

over 600,000 shares

Took steps to offset rising input costs with price adjustments

28th consecutive year of paying higher dividends

We are recognized for our efforts towards becoming an even more sustainable, inclusive, diverse and equitable company

Q4 2021 Financial Highlights

• Pharma segment grew solidly in the quarter due to:

+9%

+10%

• Continued strong demand for solutions for vaccines and other injected

medications

• More normal cough and cold season increased demand for Aptar's nasal drug

delivery devices and other dispensing solutions in the consumer healthcare

Reported Sales Growth

Core Sales Growth*

market

• ~50% increase in Active Materials due largely to sales of Activ-Film™

+8%

technology for in-homeCOVID-19 antigen tests

• Demand for nasal systems used to treat allergic rhinitis, and pulmonary

systems for asthma and COPD conditions, returned to levels on par with the

prior year

Reported Net Income

• Pharma sales to the prescription drug market also had a difficult comparison to

the prior year fourth quarter when we experienced a significant and outsized

order influx for devices used with central nervous system treatments

• Beauty + Home segment growth driven by price adjustments (input cost inflation

recovery) and a rebound in demand for prestige fragrance and skincare solutions

and increased demand for dispensers for hair care and sun care products

• Food + Beverage reported double-digit core sales growth driven by price

adjustments (input cost inflation recovery) and strong demand for dispensing

closures in both the food and beverage markets

Recent Technologies and Solutions on the Market

Aptar Pharma

  • PadagisTM (formerly Perrigo's generic prescription pharmaceutical business) launched its generic version of a leading nasal spray treatment for migraine headaches (Zolmitriptan), with our unidose nasal device
  • Teva launched the first U.S. generic version of nasal spray Naloxone Hydrochloride with our unidose nasal device and Sandoz is also using our unidose device for their generic Naloxone Hydrochloride Nasal Spray
  • Glenmark's Ryaltris recently received New Drug Application approval by the U.S. FDA for the treatment allergic rhinitis with our multidose nasal device
  • Aptar's new digital solution called HeroTracker ® Sense transforms a standard metered dose inhaler into a smart connected device allowing patients to track usage and promote adherence to their prescribed therapy and ultimately improve the outcome
  • Aptar's Activ-Film™ technology is also enhancing the diagnostic capabilities of InBios' in-homeCOVID-19 antigen tests

Unidose for Zolmitriptan

Unidose for Sandoz's generic

Naloxone Hydrochloride

Unidose for Teva's

genericHeroTracker® Sense Naloxone Hydrochloride

Activ-FilmTM

Multidose Nasal Device

Technology for InBios'

for Ryaltris®

COVID-19 Antigen Tests

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AptarGroup Inc. published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 22:39:42 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
