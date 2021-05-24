Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AptarGroup, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATR   US0383361039

APTARGROUP, INC.

(ATR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AptarGroup : Aptar Appoints Candace Matthews to the Board of Directors

05/24/2021 | 04:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions, announced today that Candace Matthews has joined its Board of Directors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210524005808/en/

Candace Matthews Joins Aptar Board of Directors

Candace Matthews Joins Aptar Board of Directors

Candace is a highly accomplished business leader with over 30 years of experience developing and marketing products for the healthcare, cosmetics, food and beverage industries. Candace currently serves as the Chief Reputation Officer for Amway, overseeing the company’s global reputation strategy and brand, along with its corporate social responsibility and enterprise sustainability program. Prior to this role, Candace was Amway’s Regional President of the Americas and before that, Chief Marketing Officer. With decades of international leadership experience, Candace has spent a significant amount of time in Asia, particularly in China, deeply immersing herself in the region and its cultures.

Prior to her leadership roles at Amway, Candace served as President of the SoftSheen-Carson, Consumer Products Division of L’Oréal USA, held leadership roles at The Coca-Cola Company and CIBA Vision Corporation, and worked for several other notable companies such as Bausch + Lomb, Procter & Gamble and General Mills.

“We are delighted to welcome Candace Matthews to our Board of Directors. Our directors provide valuable guidance and keen oversight based on their first-hand operating experience in the end-markets and geographic regions in which we operate as well as functional expertise and multicultural insights. Candace is a valuable addition to Aptar’s Board with deep, contemporary knowledge of our markets and a formidable business network,” said Stephan B. Tanda, Aptar President and CEO.

Commenting on Aptar’s Board membership, George Fotiades, Chairman of the Board, stated, “We have an exceptionally talented and diverse Board of Directors at Aptar and we continue to further develop the Board. With 45% of our Board now consisting of women, all Board committees chaired by women, and 27% of our Board comprised of persons of color, we are proud to be among the companies leading the way towards greater diversity and gender balance on corporate boards.”

“Aptar has a legacy of innovation and leadership in key consumer and drug delivery markets and is a trusted partner to many of the world’s leading brands,” said Candace Matthews, Aptar Board of Directors. “I am excited to join Aptar’s well-respected and strategic-minded Board of Directors as the company continues its transformative impact on the future of consumer and healthcare product development around the world.”

Candace holds an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business and a Bachelor’s of Science in Metallurgical Engineering and Administrative and Management Science from Carnegie Mellon University. She currently serves on the Board of Directors for Herman Miller and BIC and was previously a director for Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen.

About Aptar

Aptar is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions. Aptar’s innovative solutions and services serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home, food and beverage. Using insights, proprietary design, engineering and science to create dispensing, dosing and protective technologies for many of the world’s leading brands, Aptar in turn makes a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of patients and consumers around the world. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has 13,000 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about APTARGROUP, INC.
04:33pAPTARGROUP  : Aptar Appoints Candace Matthews to the Board of Directors
BU
05/20APTARGROUP  : U.S. FDA Approves Aptar's Proprietary Activ-Film™ Technology..
PU
05/19APTARGROUP  : Aptar Named Among the 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2021
BU
05/19APTARGROUP  : Aptar Food + Beverage Introduces PolkaLite™ Closure paired w..
PU
05/18APTARGROUP  : Aptar Food + Beverage Launches PolkaLite™ Closure paired wit..
PU
05/10INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Sale at AptarGroup Slowing 90-Days of Buying
MT
05/10APTARGROUP  : Aptar Receives Special Mention in GSK's 2020 Environmental Sust...
PU
05/06APTARGROUP  : to Raise Prices by 5% on Top of Increases Due to Higher Raw Materi..
MT
05/06APTARGROUP  : Aptar Announces Price Increases
BU
05/06APTARGROUP  : Aptar Food + Beverage Teams Up with Claranor on Pulsed Light Ster...
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 159 M - -
Net income 2021 297 M - -
Net Debt 2021 718 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 34,1x
Yield 2021 1,02%
Capitalization 9 833 M 9 833 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,34x
EV / Sales 2022 3,15x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart APTARGROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
AptarGroup, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APTARGROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 159,14 $
Last Close Price 149,63 $
Spread / Highest target 11,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,36%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephan B. Tanda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert W. Kuhn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George L. Fotiades Non-Executive Chairman
Joanne C. Smith Independent Non-Executive Director
Ralf Klaus Wunderlich Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APTARGROUP, INC.9.31%9 833
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.25.27%9 496
FP CORPORATION2.88%3 341
SCIENTEX-3.94%1 490
EPL LIMITED-3.69%1 063
EASTERN POLYMER GROUP67.61%1 053