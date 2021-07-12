Log in
    ATR   US0383361039

APTARGROUP, INC.

(ATR)
AptarGroup : Aptar Food + Beverage's Freyung, Germany plant receives ISCC PL...

07/12/2021 | 08:43am EDT
Aptar Food + Beverage's Freyung site in Germany is excited to announce the achievement of the ISCC* PLUS Certification, a chain of custody certifications based on the mass balance model, that enables the use of resin from recycled mixed plastics feedstock or bio-based renewable feedstock.

Consumer Product Goods (CPG's) companies around the globe are increasingly searching for recycled polypropylene (rPP) materials for food products, but currently, rPP is not approved for food-grade products in Europe by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and Food Standards Agency (FSA) in the UK.

However, for companies in Europe who want access to recycled content polyolefins for food packaging, there is a solution that involves the ISCC PLUS 'mass balance approach'.

Aptar's approach verifies, along the entire supply chain, the flow of materials. ISCC is a leading certification system that ensures traceability, feedstock identity, and can help to validate sustainability claims around recycled content. Aptar's Freyung site is the first Aptar Food + Beverage plant to achieve this distinction in Europe. The new ISCC PLUS certification comes in addition to the achievements of the ISO 14001 (environmental), ISO 50001 (energy) and internal Landfill Free certifications.

'A mass balance approach enables Aptar Food + Beverage to provide customers with certified recycled content closures at a quality that is similar to that of conventional resin,' says Andreas Traxinger, Plant Manager of Aptar's Freyung factory. 'This is an invaluable benefit to our customers who are working to meet their sustainability goals. We are very proud that the Freyung plant received the ISCC PLUS certification in June 2021.'

To learn more about the ISCC certification, please contact us.

*ISCC: international Sustainability and Carbon Certification

Disclaimer

AptarGroup Inc. published this content on 12 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2021 12:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
