MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AptarGroup, Inc.    ATR

APTARGROUP, INC.

(ATR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AptarGroup : Bank of America Securities Global Agriculture and Materials Conference

03/01/2021 | 05:46pm EST
Global Agriculture and Materials Conference

Forward Looking Statements & Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation includes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on management's beliefs and assumptions in light of information currently available to management. Accordingly, the Company's actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that exist in the Company's operations and business environment, including, among other factors, those described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically its Form 10-Ks and 10-Qs. The Company does not assume any obligation to update, amend or clarify such statements to reflect new events, information or circumstances after the date of this presentation.

During the course of this presentation, certain non-GAAP financial information will be presented.

A reconciliation of those numbers to GAAP financial measures is available on the company's website at www.aptar.com on the Investor's page (click on Events & Presentations / Presentations).

We transform ideas into products and services that transform lives.

THE LEADER IN CONSUMER DISPENSING AND DRUG DELIVERY

75-year history of innovation

Providing brand differentiation and consumer / patient convenience

Consistent long-term focus, stability and financial results

ATTRACTIVE END MARKETS

Home Care, 4%

Beverage, 4%

Relying on Aptar Solutions Through the Pandemic

Rescue drugs and treatments

Preventive medicines and diagnostics

Pharma

Vaccines and therapeutics

Beauty + Home

Food + Beverage

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AptarGroup Inc. published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 22:45:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 161 M - -
Net income 2021 270 M - -
Net Debt 2021 768 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,3x
Yield 2021 1,17%
Capitalization 8 476 M 8 476 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,92x
EV / Sales 2022 2,76x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart APTARGROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
AptarGroup, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APTARGROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 147,63 $
Last Close Price 130,07 $
Spread / Highest target 26,9%
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephan B. Tanda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert W. Kuhn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George L. Fotiades Non-Executive Chairman
Joanne C. Smith Independent Non-Executive Director
Ralf Klaus Wunderlich Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APTARGROUP, INC.-4.98%8 476
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.-1.41%7 424
FP CORPORATION-3.00%3 206
SCIENTEX-5.36%1 537
EPL LIMITED-12.70%916
EASTERN POLYMER GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED40.14%909
