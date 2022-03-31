Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AptarGroup, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATR   US0383361039

APTARGROUP, INC.

(ATR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Round Table: Evolution of Pressurized Metered Dose Inhalers to Cut Carbon Emissions

03/31/2022 | 11:36am EDT
Pressurized metered dose inhalers (pMDIs) have been effectively used to deliver maintenance and rescue treatment to asthma & COPD patients for decades. With sustainability and global warming at the forefront of our minds, we now have an opportunity to reduce their carbon footprint by introducing new low Global Warming Potential (GWP) propellants.

This round table meeting will assemble some of the leading opinions on this topic. They will discuss some of the main multi-faceted challenges involved which include formulation science and low GWP propellants, navigating complex regulatory hurdles and the economics of switching to low GWP propellants. They will also analyse and review the factors influencing device design, the trends shaping formulation development, the advantages of lower carbon footprint inhalers and the importance of patient choice and preference, which will influence their compliance and adherence to their asthma and COPD treatment.

Register for 9am London Session

Register for 3:30pm London Session

Disclaimer

AptarGroup Inc. published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 15:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about APTARGROUP, INC.
11:36aROUND TABLE : Evolution of Pressurized Metered Dose Inhalers to Cut Carbon Emissions
PU
09:56aAPTARGROUP : Aptar Food + Beverage Partners with Chacauhaa Brazil to Provide an Inverted P..
PU
03/26APTARGROUP : 2022 Proxy
PU
03/23Tax Court In Brief | AptarGroup, Inc. v. Comm'r | Foreign Tax Credits And Interest Expe..
AQ
03/08APTARGROUP : Solidarity and Support for Ukraine
PU
03/07APTARGROUP, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Sta..
AQ
03/03AptarGroup Prices $400 Million Senior Notes Offering
MT
03/02AptarGroup, Inc. Announces Pricing of $400 Million of 3.600% Senior Notes due 2032
BU
03/01APTARGROUP : Professional Equity Index for Women and Men at Aptar's locations in France
PU
02/28APTARGROUP : Nose to Brain Drug Delivery – a Promising Future
PU
Analyst Recommendations on APTARGROUP, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 357 M - -
Net income 2022 268 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 070 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,8x
Yield 2022 1,34%
Capitalization 7 789 M 7 789 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,64x
EV / Sales 2023 2,48x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart APTARGROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
AptarGroup, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APTARGROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 118,82 $
Average target price 140,88 $
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephan B. Tanda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert W. Kuhn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George L. Fotiades Non-Executive Chairman
Ralf Klaus Wunderlich Independent Non-Executive Director
Giovanna Kampouri Monnas Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APTARGROUP, INC.-2.58%7 789
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.-20.11%7 975
SHENZHEN LEAGUER CO., LTD.-4.96%2 046
FP CORPORATION-24.85%1 978
SCIENTEX BERHAD-15.03%1 498
TAIWAN HON CHUAN ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.10.34%795