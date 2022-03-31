Round Table: Evolution of Pressurized Metered Dose Inhalers to Cut Carbon Emissions

Pressurized metered dose inhalers (pMDIs) have been effectively used to deliver maintenance and rescue treatment to asthma & COPD patients for decades. With sustainability and global warming at the forefront of our minds, we now have an opportunity to reduce their carbon footprint by introducing new low Global Warming Potential (GWP) propellants.

This round table meeting will assemble some of the leading opinions on this topic. They will discuss some of the main multi-faceted challenges involved which include formulation science and low GWP propellants, navigating complex regulatory hurdles and the economics of switching to low GWP propellants. They will also analyse and review the factors influencing device design, the trends shaping formulation development, the advantages of lower carbon footprint inhalers and the importance of patient choice and preference, which will influence their compliance and adherence to their asthma and COPD treatment.

Register for 9am London Session

Register for 3:30pm London Session