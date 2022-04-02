Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Aptech Limited
  News
  Summary
    532475   INE266F01018

APTECH LIMITED

(532475)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  03-31
350.15 INR   +2.99%
01:04aAPTECH : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme
PU
02/22APTECH : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme
PU
01/19APTECH : Trading Window
PU
Aptech : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

04/02/2022 | 01:04am EDT
Aptech Limited

Regd. office: Aptech House A-65, MIDC, Moroi, Andheri (E),

Mumbai - 400 093.

T: 91 22 2827 2300

F: 91 22 2827 2399 www aptech-worldwide corn

Unleash your potential

Date: April 01, 2022

To, To,

BSE LIMITED ltd National Stock Exchange of India ltd.

25th Floor PJ Towers, Dalal Street,

Exchange plaza, Plot No.C/1,G Block Bandra-Kurla Complex

Mumbai- 400001 Bandra East, Mumbai -400051

Scrip code : 532475

Symbol: APTECHT

Email: corp.comm@bseindia.com

Email: compliance@nse.co.in

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub.: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Ref.: Allotment of Equity shares

With reference to the subject matter, we would like to inform you that on April 01, 2022, the Company has issued and allotted 5650 equity shares consequent upon exercise of ESOPs, at the exercise price of Rs. 67/- as determined under the "Aptech Limited - Employee Stock Option Plan 2016" by the eligible employees.

In terms of the aforesaid allotment of equity shares, the paid-up capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 41,35,08,960/- comprising of 4,13,50,896 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

This is for your information and records.

For Aptech Limited

A K Biyani

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Membership no.: F8378

Place: Mumbai

Disclaimer

Aptech Limited published this content on 02 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2022 05:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
