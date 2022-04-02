Aptech : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

Aptech Limited

Date: April 01, 2022

Sub.: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Ref.: Allotment of Equity shares

With reference to the subject matter, we would like to inform you that on April 01, 2022, the Company has issued and allotted 5650 equity shares consequent upon exercise of ESOPs, at the exercise price of Rs. 67/- as determined under the "Aptech Limited - Employee Stock Option Plan 2016" by the eligible employees.

In terms of the aforesaid allotment of equity shares, the paid-up capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 41,35,08,960/- comprising of 4,13,50,896 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

