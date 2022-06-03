Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Aptech Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532475   INE266F01018

APTECH LIMITED

(532475)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  06-01
238.50 INR   +1.71%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aptech : General updates

06/03/2022 | 01:22am EDT
Aptech Limited

Regd. office: Aptech House A-65, MIDC, Moroi, Andheri (E), Mumbai - 400 093.

T: 91 22 2827 2300

F: 91 22 2827 2399

www aptech-worldwide corn

Unleash your potential

3rd June 2022

To,

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

25th Floor, P J Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Plot no. C/1, G Block,

Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051.

Scrip Code: 532475

Symbol: APTECHT

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Intimation of schedule of Call/Meeting with an Investor / Analyst under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015.

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 read with Regulation 46 of SEBI (Listing Obligations

  • Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, our Company herewith intimates the schedule of call/meeting with an Investor / Analyst on Friday, June 3, 2022, at 2:30 PM (IST) with Lucky Investment Managers. During the call/meeting, the management will comment on the financial results and operations for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2022. The results to be discussed at the event have been uploaded on the website at:
  1. https://www.aptech-worldwide.com/downloads/investorrelations_financials/FS-Consolidated.pdf
  2. https://www.aptech-worldwide.com/downloads/investorrelations_financials/FS-Standalone.pdf

This is for your information and record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Aptech Limited

A.K Biyani

Company Secretary

Place: Mumbai

Disclaimer

Aptech Limited published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 05:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Duration : Period :
