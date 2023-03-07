Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APVO   US03835L2079

APTEVO THERAPEUTICS INC.

(APVO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:59:23 2023-03-07 am EST
2.115 USD   -2.08%
10:35aAptevo Therapeutics : 07 March 2023 Investor Presentation
PU
08:22aAptevo Therapeutics Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/13Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aptevo Therapeutics : 07 March 2023 Investor Presentation

03/07/2023 | 10:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

07 March 2023

Aptevo Therapeutics

Clinical stage immunotherapy company developing cancer therapeutics

NASDAQ: APVO

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, Aptevo's expectations about the activity, efficacy and safety of its therapeutic candidates and potential use of any such candidates as therapeutics for treatment of disease, expectations regarding the effectiveness of its ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms, whether the APVO436 data presented at the ASH conference will be indicative of later stage clinical trials, statements relating to the progress of Aptevo's clinical programs, including statements related to a Phase 2 program initiation for APVO436, the potential for a second indication for APVO436 in MDS, ALG.APV-527's potential for multiple indications, and the timing for its expected preliminary data, the possibility of meaningful data readouts for ALG.APV-527, whether the new pipeline candidate APVO711 will demonstrate the ability to fight a range of solid malignancies, , whether Pfizer can continue to generate RUXIENCE revenue for Aptevo to fully earn 2023 milestones, statements related to Aptevo's receipt of payments from Medexus related to IXINITY sales, and any other statements containing the words "may," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "hopes," "intends," "optimism," "potential," "designed," "engineered," "innovative," "innovation," "promising," "plans," "forecasts," "estimates," "will" and similar expressions. Investors are, therefore, cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based on Aptevo's current intentions, beliefs, and expectations regarding future events. Aptevo cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will be accurate. Investors should realize that if underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could differ materially from Aptevo's expectations.

There are several important factors that could cause Aptevo's actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including a deterioration in Aptevo's business or prospects; further assessment of preliminary data or different results from later clinical trials, adverse events and unanticipated problems, adverse developments in clinical development, including unexpected safety issues observed during a clinical trial; and changes in regulatory, social, macroeconomics and political conditions. For instance, actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the uncertainties inherent in the results of preliminary data and pre-clinical studies being predictive of the results of later-stage clinical trials, initiation, enrollment and maintenance of patients, and completion of clinical trials, availability and timing of data from ongoing clinical trials, the trial design includes combination therapies that may make it difficult to accurately ascertain the benefits of a product candidate, expectations for the timing and steps required in the regulatory review process, expectations for regulatory approvals, the impact of competitive products, our ability to enter into agreements with strategic partners or raise funds on acceptable terms or at all, and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of the Company's product candidates or business, economic disruptions due to catastrophes or other events, including natural disasters or public health crises such as the coronavirus (referred to as COVID- 19), and geopolitical risks, including the current war between Russian and Ukraine and macroeconomic conditions such as economic uncertainty, rising inflation and interest rates, increased market volatility and decreased consumer confidence. These risks are not exhaustive. Aptevo faces known and unknown risks. Additional risks and factors that may affect results are set forth in Aptevo's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and its subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. The foregoing sets forth many, but not all, of the factors that could cause actual results to differ from Aptevo's expectations in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this presentation, and, except as required by law, Aptevo does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect new

information, events, or circumstances.

2

Why Aptevo

APVO436 (adult AML) Efficacy*: APVO436 outperformed a composite benchmark across all clinical benefit categories.**

APVO436 is well tolerated and safe as a single agent and in combination therapy.

APVO436 Phase 2 Trial expected in 2H23 supported by Phase 1b data.*

Preliminary Phase 2 data anticipated in 2024.

Phase 1 trial: ALG.APV-527solid tumor trial initiated February 2023.

Preliminary data anticipated 2H23 2023.

Potential second APVO436 indication in myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) based on promising, already reported results.

Continued generation of new candidates via proprietary platform technologies.

Announced new pipeline candidate, APVO711 for solid tumors, January 2023.

*In combination therapy with venetoclax + azacitidine + APVO436, in venetoclax treatment naïve patients. **Aldoss 2019, Maiti 2021, Morsia 2020, Garciaz 2022, Feld 2021

3

Recent Highlights & Near-Term Plans

Clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel therapeutics that benefit patients fighting hematological and solid tumor malignancies

APVO436

Outperforming

the Benchmarks

APVO436 Phase 2 Trial Initiation 2H23

ALG.APV-527 Clinical Entry in 2022

Growth Driven by

Proprietary

Platforms

  • APVO436 in combination therapy* outperformed the benchmarks** in every clinical benefit category*** in Phase 1b in a heterogeneous poor prognostic acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patient population**
  • APVO436 Safety: Favorable safety and tolerability across all patient cohorts
  • Expansion trial was successful and defined a strategic path for Phase 2 clinical development
  • Aptevo plans to initiate a Phase 2 trial evaluating AML patients in combination therapy using venetoclax + azacitidine + APVO436
  • Aptevo initiated a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating ALG.APV-527 for the treatment of multiple solid tumors expressing 5T4 in February 2023
  • Preliminary data readout anticipated 2H23
  • Pipeline of additional bispecific candidates based on proven ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platform technologies including
    • APVO603 (4-1BB x OX40): Solid tumors
    • APVO442 (PSMA x CD3): Prostate cancer
  • Continued generation of new candidates via proprietary platform technologies. Announced new pipeline candidate, APVO711 (PD-L1 x C40): Solid tumors, January 2023

*Combination therapy with venetoclax + azacitidine + APVO436 in venetoclax treatment naïve patients

**Aldoss 2019, Maiti 2021, Morsia 2020, Garciaz 2022, Feld 20214

***CR, CRi, MLFS and SD.

.

Pipeline Provides Multiple Shots on Goal

Hematologic Cancers

Solid Tumor Cancers

PRODUCT/

POTENTIAL

CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT STAGE

CANDIDATE

TECHNOLOGY

INDICATIONS

Next Milestone(s)

Pre-Clinical

Phase I Phase II Phase III

TARGET

Redirected

Expansion phase data

APVO436

T cell

AML/MDS

reported at ASH 2022

CD3 x CD123

Cytotoxicity

Phase 2 trial initiation

(RTCC)

anticipated 2H23

Phase 1 trial

ALG.APV-527*

T cell

Multiple

initiated February

Solid

2023

4-1BB x 5T4

Co-Stimulation

Tumors

Preliminary results

anticipated 2H23

APVO603

Dual T cell

Multiple

Ongoing IND-

Solid

4-1BB x OX40

Co-Stimulation

enabling studies

Tumors

APVO442

RTCC

Prostate

Ongoing pre-clinical

PSMA x CD3

Cancer

studies

Introduced January

Checkpoint

Multiple

APVO711

Inhibitor &

2023

Stimulator of

Solid

Initiated pre-clinical

PD-L1 x CD40

Antigen

Tumors

studies

Presenting Cells

*Partnered with Alligator Bioscience.

5

Disclaimer

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2023 15:34:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about APTEVO THERAPEUTICS INC.
10:35aAptevo Therapeutics : 07 March 2023 Investor Presentation
PU
08:22aAptevo Therapeutics Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements..
AQ
02/13Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/13Alligator Bioscience & Aptevo Therapeutics Announce Dosing of First Patient with ALG.AP..
CI
02/13Alligator Bioscience & Aptevo Therapeutics Announce Dosing of First Patient with ALG.AP..
AQ
02/10Alligator Bioscience AB reports full year financial results for 2022 and for Q4 2022 an..
AQ
01/09Aptevo Therapeutics : 09 January Investor Presentation
PU
01/09Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/09Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. Files Provisional Patent for Fifth Bispecific Antibody APVO711..
CI
2022Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. - 100% Clinical Benefit Rate Achieved in Phase 1b Trial Evalua..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APTEVO THERAPEUTICS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3,11 M - -
Net income 2022 4,71 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,32x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 11,0 M 11,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,53x
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 54
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart APTEVO THERAPEUTICS INC.
Duration : Period :
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APTEVO THERAPEUTICS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,16 $
Average target price 18,00 $
Spread / Average Target 733%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marvin L. White President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey G. Lamothe Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
John E. Niederhuber Chairman
Scott C. Stromatt Chief Medical Officer & SVP-Clinical Development
Daniel J. Abdun-Nabi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APTEVO THERAPEUTICS INC.-6.90%11
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.8.01%83 286
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS0.98%74 973
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.1.23%34 656
BIONTECH SE-12.44%31 967
BEIGENE, LTD.8.50%24 878