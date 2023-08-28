Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, Aptevo's expectations about the activity, efficacy and safety of its therapeutic candidates and potential use of any such candidates as therapeutics for treatment of disease, expectations regarding the effectiveness of its ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms, whether Aptevo will continue to have momentum in its business in the future, statements related to Aptevo's cash position and balance sheet, statements related to Aptevo's ability to generate stockholder value, statements related to the progress of Aptevo's clinical program, including statements related to anticipated clinical and regulatory milestones such as a Phase 2 trial initiation for APVO436, ALG.APV-527's potential for multiple indications, and the timing for its expected preliminary data, the possibility of meaningful data readouts for ALG.APV-527, whether Pfizer can continue to generate RUXIENCE revenue for Aptevo to fully earn 2023 milestones, whether Medexus can achieve regulatory approvals in Canada and certain countries in Europe for Aptevo to earn milestones, whether the APVO436 data in combination therapy and monotherapy will be indicative of later stage clinical trials, whether the new pipeline candidate APVO711 will demonstrate the ability to fight a range of solid malignancies, and any other statements containing the words "may," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "hopes," "intends," "optimism," "potential," "designed," "engineered," "innovative," "innovation," "promising," "plans," "forecasts," "estimates," "will" and similar expressions. Investors are, therefore, cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward- looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based on Aptevo's current intentions, beliefs, and expectations regarding future events. Aptevo cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will be accurate. Investors should realize that if underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could differ materially from Aptevo's expectations.

There are several important factors that could cause Aptevo's actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including a deterioration in Aptevo's business or prospects; further assessment of preliminary data or different results from later clinical trials, adverse events and unanticipated problems, adverse developments in clinical development, including unexpected safety issues observed during a clinical trial; and changes in regulatory, social, macroeconomics and political conditions. For instance, actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the uncertainties inherent in the results of preliminary data and pre-clinical studies being predictive of the results of later-stage clinical trials, initiation, enrollment and maintenance of patients, and completion of clinical trials, availability and timing of data from ongoing clinical trials, the trial design includes combination therapies that may make it difficult to accurately ascertain the benefits of a product candidate, expectations for the timing and steps required in the regulatory review process, expectations for regulatory approvals, the impact of competitive products, our ability to enter into agreements with strategic partners or raise funds on acceptable terms or at all, and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of the Company's product candidates or business, economic disruptions due to catastrophes or other events, including natural disasters or public health crises such as the coronavirus (referred to as COVID- 19), and geopolitical risks, including the current war between Russian and Ukraine and macroeconomic conditions such as economic uncertainty, rising inflation and interest rates, conditions in the banking system and financial markets, including the failure of banks and financial institutions, increased market volatility and decreased consumer confidence. These risks are not exhaustive. Aptevo faces known and unknown risks. Additional risks and factors that may affect results are set forth in Aptevo's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and its subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. The foregoing sets forth many, but not all, of the factors that could cause actual results to differ from Aptevo's expectations in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this presentation, and, except as required by law, Aptevo does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect new information, events, or circumstances.

