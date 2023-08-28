28 August 2023
Aptevo Therapeutics
Advancing the Science of Immuno-Oncology
NASDAQ: APVO
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, Aptevo's expectations about the activity, efficacy and safety of its therapeutic candidates and potential use of any such candidates as therapeutics for treatment of disease, expectations regarding the effectiveness of its ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms, whether Aptevo will continue to have momentum in its business in the future, statements related to Aptevo's cash position and balance sheet, statements related to Aptevo's ability to generate stockholder value, statements related to the progress of Aptevo's clinical program, including statements related to anticipated clinical and regulatory milestones such as a Phase 2 trial initiation for APVO436, ALG.APV-527's potential for multiple indications, and the timing for its expected preliminary data, the possibility of meaningful data readouts for ALG.APV-527, whether Pfizer can continue to generate RUXIENCE revenue for Aptevo to fully earn 2023 milestones, whether Medexus can achieve regulatory approvals in Canada and certain countries in Europe for Aptevo to earn milestones, whether the APVO436 data in combination therapy and monotherapy will be indicative of later stage clinical trials, whether the new pipeline candidate APVO711 will demonstrate the ability to fight a range of solid malignancies, and any other statements containing the words "may," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "hopes," "intends," "optimism," "potential," "designed," "engineered," "innovative," "innovation," "promising," "plans," "forecasts," "estimates," "will" and similar expressions. Investors are, therefore, cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward- looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based on Aptevo's current intentions, beliefs, and expectations regarding future events. Aptevo cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will be accurate. Investors should realize that if underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could differ materially from Aptevo's expectations.
There are several important factors that could cause Aptevo's actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including a deterioration in Aptevo's business or prospects; further assessment of preliminary data or different results from later clinical trials, adverse events and unanticipated problems, adverse developments in clinical development, including unexpected safety issues observed during a clinical trial; and changes in regulatory, social, macroeconomics and political conditions. For instance, actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the uncertainties inherent in the results of preliminary data and pre-clinical studies being predictive of the results of later-stage clinical trials, initiation, enrollment and maintenance of patients, and completion of clinical trials, availability and timing of data from ongoing clinical trials, the trial design includes combination therapies that may make it difficult to accurately ascertain the benefits of a product candidate, expectations for the timing and steps required in the regulatory review process, expectations for regulatory approvals, the impact of competitive products, our ability to enter into agreements with strategic partners or raise funds on acceptable terms or at all, and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of the Company's product candidates or business, economic disruptions due to catastrophes or other events, including natural disasters or public health crises such as the coronavirus (referred to as COVID- 19), and geopolitical risks, including the current war between Russian and Ukraine and macroeconomic conditions such as economic uncertainty, rising inflation and interest rates, conditions in the banking system and financial markets, including the failure of banks and financial institutions, increased market volatility and decreased consumer confidence. These risks are not exhaustive. Aptevo faces known and unknown risks. Additional risks and factors that may affect results are set forth in Aptevo's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and its subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. The foregoing sets forth many, but not all, of the factors that could cause actual results to differ from Aptevo's expectations in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this presentation, and, except as required by law, Aptevo does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect new information, events, or circumstances.
Aptevo (NASDAQ: APVO) at a Glance
Advancing the Science of immuno-oncology
- Clinical Trials
2 clinical candidates being evaluated in blood and solid tumor markets with unmet medical need
- preclinical drug candidates
Multiple indications
Near term catalysts
2023 & 2024 clinical and
regulatory milestones
$21M
As of June 30, 2023
Cash runway into Q3 2024
We believe bispecifics have the potential to become a powerful weapon in the fight against blood and solid tumor malignancies. The hallmark of our technology is the development of safe and effective therapeutics that can be administered to improve treatment outcomes for cancer patients.
Experienced & Expert Leadership
Extensive R&D, Manufacturing, Clinical and Financial Background
Senior Management
Marvin White, President & CEO
SoYoung Kwon, General Counsel, Business
Development & Corporate Affairs
Jeff Lamothe, Chief Operating Officer
Dirk Huebner, MD, Chief Medical Officer
Daphne Taylor, Chief Financial Officer
Jane Gross, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer
Board of Directors
John Niederhuber, MD, Chairman
Daniel Abdun-Nabi,Director
Zsolt Harsanyi, Ph.D., Director
Grady Grant, III, Director
Barbara Lopez Kunz, Director
Marvin White, Director
Robust Pipeline
Clinical Programs
Pre-Clinical Programs
Program
Potential Indication(s)
Preclinical
Phase 1
Phase 2
Notes
(Target)
(First-in-Human)
Orphan Drug
APVO436
Relapsed/Refractory AML
Estimated Phase 2 FPI 2H 2023
Designation
Phase 2 in study
(CD3 x CD123)
Frontline AML
in combination
Estimated Phase 2 FPI 1H 2024
with venetoclax
and azacitidine
ALG.APV-
NSCLC, Head & Neck,
Phase 1 trial
527*
initiated
Colorectal, Pancreatic,
Ph. 1 FPI Q1 2023
(4-1BB x 5T4)
1Q23
Breast, Other Solid Tumors
Introduced
APVO711
Multiple solid tumors
January 2023
(PD-L1 x CD40)
IND enabling
APVO603
Multiple solid tumors
studies ongoing
(4-1BB x OX40)
Preclinical
APVO442
Prostate Cancer
studies ongoing
(PSMA x CD3)
FPI = "First patient in"
*Partnered with Alligator Bioscience
