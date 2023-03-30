Aptevo Therapeutics : 30 March 2023 Investor Presentation

30 March 2023

Aptevo Therapeutics

Clinical stage immunotherapy company developing cancer therapeutics

NASDAQ: APVO

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, Aptevo's expectations about the activity, efficacy and safety of its therapeutic candidates and potential use of any such candidates as therapeutics for treatment of disease, expectations regarding the effectiveness of its ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms, whether Aptevo will continue to have momentum in its business in the future, whether Medexus can achieve regulatory approvals in Canada and certain countries in Europe for Aptevo to earn milestones, statements related to Aptevo's cash position and balance sheet, statements related to Aptevo's ability to generate stockholder value, whether the APVO436 data presented at the ASH conference will be indicative of later stage clinical trials, statements relating to the progress of Aptevo's clinical programs, including statements related to a Phase 2 program for APVO436, ALG.APV-527's potential for multiple indications, and the timing for its expected preliminary data, the possibility of meaningful data readouts for ALG.APV-527, whether the new pipeline candidate APVO711 will demonstrate the ability to fight a range of solid malignancies, whether Pfizer can continue to generate RUXIENCE revenue for Aptevo to fully earn 2023 milestones, and any other statements containing the words "may," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "hopes," "intends," "optimism," "potential," "designed," "engineered," "innovative," "innovation," "promising," "plans," "forecasts," "estimates," "will" and similar expressions. Investors are, therefore, cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based on Aptevo's current intentions, beliefs, and expectations regarding future events. Aptevo cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will be accurate. Investors should realize that if underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could differ materially from Aptevo's expectations.

There are several important factors that could cause Aptevo's actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including a deterioration in Aptevo's business or prospects; further assessment of preliminary data or different results from later clinical trials, adverse events and unanticipated problems, adverse developments in clinical development, including unexpected safety issues observed during a clinical trial; and changes in regulatory, social, macroeconomics and political conditions. For instance, actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the uncertainties inherent in the results of preliminary data and pre-clinical studies being predictive of the results of later-stage clinical trials, initiation, enrollment and maintenance of patients, and completion of clinical trials, availability and timing of data from ongoing clinical trials, the trial design includes combination therapies that may make it difficult to accurately ascertain the benefits of a product candidate, expectations for the timing and steps required in the regulatory review process, expectations for regulatory approvals, the impact of competitive products, our ability to enter into agreements with strategic partners or raise funds on acceptable terms or at all, and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of the Company's product candidates or business, economic disruptions due to catastrophes or other events, including natural disasters or public health crises such as the coronavirus (referred to as COVID- 19), and geopolitical risks, including the current war between Russian and Ukraine and macroeconomic conditions such as economic uncertainty, rising inflation and interest rates, conditions in the banking system and financial markets, including the failure of banks and financial institutions, increased market volatility and decreased consumer confidence. These risks are not exhaustive. Aptevo faces known and unknown risks. Additional risks and factors that may affect results are set forth in Aptevo's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and its subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. The foregoing sets forth many, but not all, of the factors that could cause actual results to differ from Aptevo's expectations in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this presentation, and, except as required by law, Aptevo does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect new information, events, or circumstances.

Why Aptevo

APVO436 (adult AML) Efficacy: 10/11 patients* experienced clinical benefit, overall APVO436 patient responses approximately double the composite benchmark** across all clinical benefit categories***

Phase 1 trial: ALG.APV-527 solid tumor trial, initiated February 2023.

Preliminary data anticipated 2H23 2023.

APVO436 is well tolerated and safe as a single agent and in combination therapy.

Potential second APVO436 indication in myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) based on promising, already reported results.

APVO436 Phase 2 Trial expected in 2H23 supported by Phase 1b data.*

Preliminary Phase 2 data anticipated in 2024.

Continued generation of new candidates via proprietary platform technologies.

Announced new pipeline candidate, APVO711 for solid tumors, January 2023.

*In combination therapy with venetoclax + azacitidine + APVO436, in venetoclax treatment naïve patients.**Aldoss 2019, Maiti 2021, Morsia 2020, Garciaz 2022, Feld 2021 *** **CR, CRi, MLFS and SD.

Recent Transaction:

$9.6 Million in Non-Dilutive Funding

Transaction will sell IXINITY deferred payments and a portion of milestones from Medexus to XOMA Corporation, with terms as follows:

Terms

• $9.6 million in non-dilutive funding, extending cash runway beyond 12 months

• Additional $50,000 possible based on IXINITY sales in Q123

Independent of the agreement and in addition to the receipt of the above referenced $9.6 million, Aptevo retains rights to potential milestones related to regulatory approvals and IXINITY worldwide net sales of up to an additional $5.8 million, as follows:

• $750,000 for Canadian registration

• Up to $2.5 million for regulatory approval in certain European countries ($0.5 million each upon the regulatory approval from the appropriate governmental body in each of Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, and Italy)

• $2.5 million for the first fiscal year should worldwide net sales meet or exceed $120 million

• These milestones may be earned up to February 28, 2035

Aptevo used part of the proceeds to fully repay the existing debt facility on the Company's balance sheet.

Anticipated Milestones 2023-2024

• Frontline AML Patients: About 50% enrolled, potential for preliminary data

• Relapsed/refractory AML Patients: Trial complete, preliminary data available for publication/presentation

• Phase 1 Dose Escalation AML Trial: Final data (overall survival and durability) available for publication/presentation

• Ongoing: Advance preclinical development of pipeline candidates

• Ongoing: Continue to explore the potential for additional pipeline candidate(s) using ADAPTIR and/or ADAPTIR-FLEX proprietary platform technologies

• Phase 1 Trial (solid tumors): Dose escalation trial complete, results available for publication/ presentation

