Aptevo Therapeutics : April 01, 2022 Investor Presentation

1 April 2022

Aptevo Therapeutics

A Leading Bispecific Antibody Company

NASDAQ: APVO

Aptevo at-a-Glance

• Clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on developing novel immuno-oncology therapeutics

• Differentiated bispecific and multi-specific antibody platform technologies ADAPTIR™ and ADAPTIR-FLEX™ - Enables generation of novel candidates designed for multiple MOAs - Utilizes best structure to fit desired biology, specificity and affinity

• Clinical portfolio: Lead candidate, APVO436, currently in Phase 1b clinical trials, for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS)1 - Positive results reported for the dose escalation trial (AML/MDS) § Results published in two peer-reviewed journals, presented at ASH - Activation of expansion trial reported (AML only)2 § Reported complete remission in combination cohort, patient received transplant § Reported significant clinical response in monotherapy cohort, patient received transplant

• Broad preclinical portfolio: Multiple novel candidates in development - ALG.APV-527: Designed for treatment of both solid and liquid tumors expressing tumor antigen 5T4; planned IND 2H22 - APVO603: Designed for treatment of solid tumors - APVO442: Designed for treatment of prostate cancer; lower affinity, monovalent anti-CD3 designed to improve biodistribution to prostate tumors



(1) Initially reported May 26, 2021

(2) Currently enrolling patients

Experienced Leadership

Senior Management

Marvin White - President & CEO

Emergent Director; Former CFO, St. Vincent's Health; Former Executive Director & CFO, Lilly USA

Board of Directors

John Niederhuber, M.D.

Inova Translational Medicine Institute; National Cancer Institute; Johns Hopkins University

Jeff Lamothe - EVP, CFO

Former Emergent VP, Finance; Former CFO, Cangene Corporation

Dirk Huebner, MD - Senior Medical Advisor*

Former CMO of Mersana, Head of Development of Boston Biomedical, Executive Medical Director of Millennium/Takeda

Daniel Abdun-Nabi

Former President & CEO, COO, Emergent BioSolutions, Former General Counsel, IGEN International, Inc.

Jane Gross, Ph.D. - CSO*

Former Emergent VP, Research/Non-Clinical Development; Former VP Immunology Research ZymoGenetics Inc.

SoYoung Kwon - SVP, GC, Corporate Affairs & HR

Former SVP, GC and Corporate Secretary, AGC Biologics

Daphne Taylor- VP, Finance

Former Chief Financial Officer at BioLife Solutions, VP, Chief Accounting Officer & Controller at Cardiac Science Corporation

Grady Grant, III

Former Vice President of Sales, Tissue Tech Limited; Former Reckitt Benckiser Group; Former Eli Lilly & Co.

Zsolt Harsanyi, Ph.D.

N-Gene Research Labs; Exponential Biotherapies; Porton Int'l

Barbara Lopez Kunz

DIA; Battelle; Thermo Fisher Scientific; ICI/Uniqema

Extensive R&D, Manufacturing, Commercial and Financial Expertise and Experience

*Drs. Huebner and Gross are consultants to the Company.

Robust Pipeline: Potential for Multiple Shots on Goal in Hematologic Malignancies and Solid Tumors

Product/ Clinical Development Stage CandidateTechnologyPotential IndicationsPre-ClinicalMarketedMilestones/HighlightsPhasePhasePhase Target I II III

Phase 1 dose escalation reported positive results; Part 2 dose expansion on-going

Advancing into clinical development in solid tumors expressing 5T4. IND planned: 2H22

Unique asset for use in solid tumors, APVO603 lead candidate identified

*Partnered with Alligator Bioscience