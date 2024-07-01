Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On June 25, 2024, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (the "Company") received a letter from the staff (the "Staff") of The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that, for the last 30 consecutive business days, the bid price of the Company's common stock had closed below $1.00 per share, the minimum closing bid price required by the continued listing requirements of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the "Bid Price Requirement").

In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has 180 calendar days, or until December 23, 2024 (the "Compliance Date"), to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement. To regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement, the closing bid price of the Company's common stock must be at least $1.00 per share for a minimum of ten consecutive business days before the Compliance Date.

If the Company does not regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement by the Compliance Date, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180-day period to regain compliance if the Company meets the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards of The Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the bid price requirement, and provides written notice to Nasdaq of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period, by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary. If the Company does not regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement by the Compliance Date and is not eligible for an additional compliance period at that time, the Staff will provide written notification to the Company that its common stock will be delisted. At that time, the Company may appeal the Staff's delisting determination to the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Panel (the "Panel"). However, there would be no assurance that, if the Company receives a delisting notice and appeals the delisting determination by the Staff to the Panel, such appeal would be successful.

The Company intends to actively monitor the closing bid price of its common stock and will evaluate available options to resolve the deficiency and regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This report includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's future intention to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement and similar expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections of the Company are intended to identify forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current intentions, beliefs and expectations regarding future events impacting the Company. Additional risks and factors that may affect results are set forth in the Company's filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. The foregoing sets forth many, but not all, of the factors that could cause actual results to differ from the Company's expectations in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this report, and, except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect new information, events or circumstances.