APTEVO THERAPEUTICS : July 25, 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
07/07Emergent Biosolutions Inc. Appoints Sujata Dayal as A Class II Director to Serve on the Board Effective July 15, 2022 and Member of Both the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and the Special Committee on Manufacturing and Quality Oversight
CI
06/09APTEVO THERAPEUTICS : Announces New Preliminary Remission Data on Four Additional Patients Enrolled in On-going APVO436 Dose Expansion Phase 1b Trial for the Treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia
PU
Aptevo Therapeutics : July 25, 2022 Investor Presentation

07/25/2022 | 01:46pm EDT
25 July 2022

Aptevo Therapeutics

A Leading Bispecific Antibody Company

NASDAQ: APVO

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, Aptevo's expectations about the activity, efficacy and safety of its therapeutic candidates and potential use of any such candidates as therapeutics for treatment of disease, advancement of its clinical trials and its expectations regarding the effectiveness of its ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms, and any other statements containing the words "may," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "hopes," "intends," "optimism," "potential," "designed," "engineered," "breakthrough," "innovative," "innovation," "promising," "plans," "forecasts," "estimates," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Aptevo's current intentions, beliefs, and expectations regarding future events. Aptevo cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will be accurate. Investors should realize that if underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could differ materially from Aptevo's expectations. Investors are, therefore, cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward- looking statement.

There are several important factors that could cause Aptevo's actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward- looking statements, including a deterioration in Aptevo's business or prospects; further assessment of preliminary data, adverse developments in clinical development, including unexpected safety issues observed during a clinical trial; and changes in regulatory, social, and political conditions. For instance, actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the uncertainties inherent in the results of preliminary data and pre- clinical studies being predictive of the results of later-stage clinical trials, initiation, enrollment and maintenance of patients, and completion of clinical trials, availability and timing of data from ongoing clinical trials, the trial design includes combination therapies that may make it difficult to accurately ascertain the benefits of a product candidate, expectations for the timing and steps required in the regulatory review process, including our ability to obtain regulatory clearance to commence clinical trials, expectations for regulatory approvals, the impact of competitive products, our ability to enter into agreements with strategic partners and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of the Company's product candidates, business or economic disruptions due to catastrophes or other events, including natural disasters or public health crises such as the coronavirus (referred to as COVID- 19), and geopolitical risks, including the current war between Russian and Ukraine. These risks are not exhaustive, Aptevo faces known and unknown risks. Additional risks and factors that may affect results are set forth in Aptevo's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. The foregoing sets forth many, but not all, of the factors that could cause actual results to differ from Aptevo's expectations in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and, except as required by law, Aptevo does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect new information, events, or circumstances.

2

Aptevo at-a-Glance

  • Clinical-stageimmunotherapy company focused on developing novel immuno-oncology therapeutics
  • Differentiated bispecific and multi-specific antibody platform technologies ADAPTIR™ and ADAPTIR-FLEX™
    • Enables generation of novel candidates designed for multiple MOAs
    • Utilizes best structure to fit desired biology, specificity and affinity
  • Clinical portfolio: Lead candidate, APVO436, currently in Phase 1b clinical trials, for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS)
    • Positive results reported for the dose escalation trial (AML/MDS)
      • Results published in two peer-reviewed journals, presented at ASH
    • Currently enrolling (AML only)
      • Expansion Phase: Is on-going, evaluating up to 90 adult patients with AML Preliminary data for six patients has been disclosed (as of June 9, 2022)
  • Broad preclinical portfolio: Multiple novel candidates in development
    • ALG.APV-527:Designed for treatment of both solid and liquid tumors expressing tumor antigen 5T4; planned IND 2H22
    • APVO603: Designed for treatment of solid tumors
    • APVO442: Designed for treatment of prostate cancer; lower affinity, monovalent anti-CD3 designed to improve biodistribution to prostate tumors

3

Experienced Leadership

Senior Management

Board of Directors

Marvin White - President & CEO

Emergent Director; Former CFO, St. Vincent's Health; Former Executive Director & CFO, Lilly USA

Jeff Lamothe - EVP, CFO

Former Emergent VP, Finance; Former CFO, Cangene Corporation

Dirk Huebner, MD - Chief Medical Officer*

Former CMO of Mersana, Head of Development of Boston Biomedical, Executive Medical Director of Millennium/Takeda

Jane Gross, Ph.D. - Chief Scientific Officer*

Former Emergent VP, Research/Non-Clinical Development; Former VP Immunology Research ZymoGenetics Inc.

SoYoung Kwon - SVP, GC, Corporate Affairs &

HR

Former SVP, GC and Corporate Secretary, AGC Biologics

Daphne Taylor- VP,Finance

Former Chief Financial Officer at BioLife Solutions, VP, Chief Accounting Officer & Controller at Cardiac Science Corporation

John Niederhuber, M.D.

Inova Translational Medicine Institute; National Cancer Institute; Johns Hopkins University

Marvin White

Emergent Director; Former CFO, St. Vincent's Health; Former Executive Director & CFO, Lilly USA

Daniel Abdun-Nabi

Former President & CEO, COO, Emergent BioSolutions, Former General Counsel, IGEN International, Inc.

Grady Grant, III

Former Vice President of Sales, Tissue Tech Limited; Former Reckitt Benckiser Group; Former Eli Lilly & Co.

Zsolt Harsanyi, Ph.D.

N-Gene Research Labs; Exponential Biotherapies; Porton Int'l

Barbara Lopez Kunz

DIA; Battelle; Thermo Fisher Scientific; ICI/Uniqema

Extensive R&D, Manufacturing,

Commercial and Financial Expertise

*Drs. Huebner and Gross are consultants to the Company.

and Experience

4

Robust Pipeline: Potential for Multiple Shots on Goal in Hematologic Malignancies and Solid Tumors

Product/

Potential

Pre-

Clinical Development Stage

Candidate

Technology

Marketed

Milestones/Highlights

Indications

Clinical

Phase

Phase

Phase

Target

I

II

III

Redirected T cell

Phase 1 dose escalation

APVO436

reported positive results;

Cytotoxicity

AML/MDS

CD3/CD123

Part 2 dose expansion on-

(RTCC)

going

Advancing into clinical

ALG.APV-527*

T cell

Solid

development in solid

4-1BB/5T4

Co-Stimulation

Tumors

tumors expressing 5T4.

IND planned: 2H22

APVO603

Dual T cell

Solid

Unique asset for use in

solid tumors, APVO603

4-1BB/OX40

Co-stimulation

Tumors

lead candidate identified

APVO442

Redirected T cell

Prostate

Low affinity CD3,

PSMA/CD3

Cytotoxicity

Cancer

advancing lead candidate

* Partnered with Alligator Bioscience

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 17:45:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
