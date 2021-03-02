Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Aptinyx Inc.    APTX

APTINYX INC.

(APTX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aptinyx : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Wednesday, March 24, 2021

03/02/2021 | 08:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aptinyx Inc. (Nasdaq: APTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders, today announced that the company will host a conference call and live webcast on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET to report fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results and discuss recent business highlights.

To access the live conference call, please dial (833) 772-0394 (domestic) or (236) 738-2205 (international) and refer to conference ID 4846816. A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Investors & Media section of Aptinyx’s website at https://ir.aptinyx.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Aptinyx’s website for 30 days following the event.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. Aptinyx has a platform for discovery of novel compounds that work through a unique mechanism to modulate—rather than block or over-activate—NMDA receptors and enhance synaptic plasticity, the foundation of neural cell communication. The company has three product candidates in clinical development in central nervous system indications, including chronic pain, post-traumatic stress disorder, and cognitive impairment associated with Parkinson’s disease. Aptinyx is also advancing additional compounds from its proprietary discovery platform, which continues to generate a rich and diverse pipeline of small-molecule NMDA receptor modulators with the potential to treat an array of neurologic disorders. For more information, visit www.aptinyx.com.

Source: Aptinyx Inc.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about APTINYX INC.
08:35aAPTINYX  : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Wedn..
BU
02/22APTINYX  : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
02/11APTINYX  : to Participate at 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conferenc..
BU
01/29APTINYX  : JPMorgan Downgrades Aptinyx to Underweight From Neutral
MT
01/19APTINYX  : Announces Publication of Review Article Highlighting Preclinical Data..
BU
01/05APTINYX  : to Participate in H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference
BU
01/04APTINYX  : Resumes Patient Enrollment for Phase 2 Study of NYX-2925
MT
01/04APTINYX  : Announces Recommencement of Phase 2 Study of NYX-2925 in Patients Wit..
BU
2020APTINYX  : to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
BU
2020APTINYX INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclos..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1,73 M - -
Net income 2020 -52,7 M - -
Net cash 2020 137 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,42x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 235 M 235 M -
EV / Sales 2020 57,2x
EV / Sales 2021 368x
Nbr of Employees 43
Free-Float 88,3%
Chart APTINYX INC.
Duration : Period :
Aptinyx Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APTINYX INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 10,56 $
Last Close Price 3,72 $
Spread / Highest target 223%
Spread / Average Target 184%
Spread / Lowest Target 115%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Norbert G. Riedel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Kidd President & Chief Operating Officer
Ashish Khanna Chief Financial & Business Officer
Patrick G. Enright Chairman
Elisha P. Gould Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APTINYX INC.7.51%235
CSL LIMITED-4.56%95 638
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-0.49%55 525
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.25.76%46 029
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-9.20%44 358
BIOGEN INC.11.59%41 624
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ