    APTX   US03836N1037

APTINYX INC.

(APTX)
Aptinyx : to Participate in H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

08/31/2021 | 07:58am EDT
Aptinyx Inc. (Nasdaq: APTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of nervous system disorders, today announced that company management will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference to be held virtually September 13-15, 2021.

The presentation will be available on-demand through the H.C. Wainwright conference portal, beginning at 7:00 AM ET on Monday, September 13, 2021.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available to view on the “Events and Presentations” page in the “Investors & Media” section of Aptinyx’s website at https://ir.aptinyx.com and will be archived on Aptinyx’s website for 30 days following the event.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. Aptinyx has a platform for discovery of novel compounds that work through a unique mechanism to modulate—rather than block or over-activate—NMDA receptors and enhance synaptic plasticity, the foundation of neural cell communication. The company has three product candidates in clinical development in central nervous system indications, including chronic pain, post-traumatic stress disorder, and cognitive impairment. Aptinyx is also advancing additional compounds from its proprietary discovery platform, which continues to generate a rich and diverse pipeline of small-molecule NMDA receptor modulators with the potential to treat an array of neurologic disorders. For more information, visit www.aptinyx.com or follow Aptinyx on Twitter @Aptinyx.

Source: Aptinyx Inc.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,89 M - -
Net income 2021 -78,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 91,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,14x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 167 M 167 M -
EV / Sales 2021 85,6x
EV / Sales 2022 3,02x
Nbr of Employees 34
Free-Float 89,1%
Managers and Directors
Norbert G. Riedel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Kidd President & Chief Operating Officer
Ashish Khanna Chief Financial & Business Officer
Patrick G. Enright Chairman
Kathryn King Senior Vice President-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APTINYX INC.-28.61%167
CSL LIMITED9.58%103 048
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.16.54%65 226
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.14.65%53 799
BIOGEN INC.40.66%51 330
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.19.72%43 814