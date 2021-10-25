Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Aptinyx Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APTX   US03836N1037

APTINYX INC.

(APTX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aptinyx : to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021

10/25/2021 | 07:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aptinyx Inc. (Nasdaq: APTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders, today announced that the company will host a conference call and live webcast on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET to report third quarter 2021 financial results and discuss recent business highlights.

To access the live conference call, please dial (844) 200 6205 (domestic) or (929) 526 1599 (international) and refer to conference ID 322632. A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Investors & Media section of Aptinyx’s website at https://ir.aptinyx.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Aptinyx’s website for 30 days following the event.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. Aptinyx has a platform for discovery of novel compounds that work through a unique mechanism to modulate—rather than block or over-activate—NMDA receptors and enhance synaptic plasticity, the foundation of neural cell communication. The company has three product candidates in clinical development in central nervous system indications, including chronic pain, post-traumatic stress disorder, and cognitive impairment. Aptinyx is also advancing additional compounds from its proprietary discovery platform, which continues to generate a rich and diverse pipeline of small-molecule NMDA receptor modulators with the potential to treat an array of neurologic disorders. For more information, visit www.aptinyx.com or follow Aptinyx on Twitter @Aptinyx.

Source: Aptinyx Inc.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about APTINYX INC.
07:34aAPTINYX : to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021
BU
10/20APTINYX : Appoints Gilmore O'Neill, M.B., M.M.Sc., to Board of Directors - Form 8-K
PU
10/20APTINYX INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financ..
AQ
10/20APTINYX : Appoints Gilmore O'Neill, M.B., M.M.Sc., to Board of Directors
BU
10/20Aptinyx Inc. Appoints Gilmore O?Neill, M.B., M.M.Sc., to Board of Directors
CI
09/22Rosalind Franklin University Collaborates with Aptinyx to Research New Therapeutics for..
CI
09/20APTINYX : to Participate in 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
BU
09/20APTINYX INC.(NASDAQGS : APTX) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
09/16APTINYX : Obtains $50 Million Growth Capital Credit Facility From K2 HealthVentures
MT
09/16APTINYX INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APTINYX INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,89 M - -
Net income 2021 -78,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 91,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,92x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 150 M 150 M -
EV / Sales 2021 66,6x
EV / Sales 2022 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 34
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart APTINYX INC.
Duration : Period :
Aptinyx Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APTINYX INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 2,22 $
Average target price 10,25 $
Spread / Average Target 362%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Norbert G. Riedel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Kidd President & Chief Operating Officer
Ashish Khanna Chief Financial & Business Officer
Patrick G. Enright Chairman
Harald Murck Vice President-Clinical & Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APTINYX INC.-35.84%150
CSL LIMITED4.48%100 729
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.10.21%61 841
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.6.54%49 427
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%40 336
BIOGEN INC.8.14%39 464