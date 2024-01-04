Aptitude Software Group PLC - London-based subscription management and finance digitalisation company- Notes contract win for Fynapse, the company's finance platform, with an unnamed "leading US-based interactive entertainment provider". Says the client has selected Fynapse for a five-year term with a total software contract value of GBP1.3 million, commencing in March.

Chief Executive Alex Curran says: "Securing a new client in the digital entertainment industry demonstrates Fynapse's applicability into broader markets, providing another powerful endorsement of the platform alongside our US Telco charter client. We continue to see growing momentum for Fynapse across both new business opportunities and existing clients, including encouraging engagement from our partners. It is exciting to see the implementation of the new strategy working and we remain confident in Fynapse's ability to be an accelerator of the group's future growth."

Current stock price: 289.50 pence, up 2.7% in London on Thursday

12-month change: down 17%

