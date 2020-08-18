Log in
APTIV PLC

APTIV PLC

(APTV)
Aptiv : Declares Quarterly Preferred Share Dividend

08/18/2020 | 05:49pm EDT

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) a global technology company enabling the future of mobility, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.42083333 per share on our 5.50% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shares, payable on September 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2020.

About Aptiv
Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling the future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aptiv-declares-quarterly-preferred-share-dividend-301114424.html

SOURCE Aptiv PLC


© PRNewswire 2020
