APTIV PLC

APTIV PLC

(APTV)
Aptiv : Declares Quarterly Preferred Share Dividend

02/16/2021
DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) a global technology company enabling the future of mobility, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.375 per share on our 5.50% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shares, payable on March 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2021.

About Aptiv
Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling the future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aptiv-declares-quarterly-preferred-share-dividend-301228437.html

SOURCE Aptiv PLC


© PRNewswire 2021
