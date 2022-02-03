Log in
    APTV   JE00B783TY65

APTIV PLC

(APTV)
Aptiv : PDF 2.06 MB

02/03/2022 | 06:51am EST
February 3, 2022

APTIV

Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation, as well as other statements made by Aptiv PLC (the "Company"), contain forward-looking statements that reflect, when made, the Company's current views with respect to current events, certain investments and acquisitions and financial performance including the potential impact of the proposed acquisition of Wind River Systems, Inc. Such forward-looking statements are subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to the Company's operations and business environment, which may cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from any future results. All statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or the Company's strategies or expectations are forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: global and regional economic conditions, including conditions affecting the credit market; uncertainties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the difficulty in predicting its future course and its impact on the global economy and the Company's future operations; fluctuations in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; the cyclical nature of global automotive sales and production; the potential disruptions in the supply of and changes in the competitive environment for raw material and other components integral to the Company's products, including the current semiconductor supply shortage; the Company's ability to maintain contracts that are critical to its operations; potential changes to beneficial free trade laws and regulations such as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement; the ability of the Company to integrate and realize the expected benefits of recent transactions; the ability of the Company to attract, motivate and/or retain key executives; the ability of the Company to avoid or continue to operate during a strike, or partial work stoppage or slow down by any of its unionized employees or those of its principal customers; and the ability of the Company to attract and retain customers. Additional factors are discussed under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect the Company. It should be remembered that the price of the ordinary shares and any income from them can go down as well as up. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events and/or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

2

4Q 2021 Earnings | February 3, 2022 | Aptiv

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Highlights

RECORD REVENUE GROWTH OVER MARKET AND STRONG PERFORMANCE DESPITE CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT

REVENUE

$4.1B

$15.6B

4Q down 4%

FY up 15%

EBITDA

$461M

$2.0B

4Q Margins of 11.2%

FY Margins of 12.8%

OPERATING INCOME

$273M

$1.2B

4Q Margins of 6.6%

FY Margins of 7.9%

EARNINGS PER SHARE

$0.56 $2.61

4Q down $0.57 FY up $0.67

+15% FY GoM

RECORD GROWTH OVER MARKET

BENEFITING FROM SAFE, GREEN AND CONNECTED TRENDS AND FAVORABLE MIX

$24B

RECORD FY BOOKINGS

DRIVEN BY PORTFOLIO OF

RELEVANT TECHNOLOGIES

EXECUTING WELL DESPITE SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTIONS AND MATERIAL INFLATION

CONTINUED INVESTMENTS

FOR GROWTH DRIVE BENEFITS TODAY AND IN THE FUTURE

ENHANCING SOFTWARE CAPABILITIES WITH WIND RIVER ACQUISITION

Note: Revenue growth excludes impact of foreign exchange, commodities and divestures.

EBITDA, operating income and EPS adjusted for restructuring and other special items; see appendix for detail and reconciliation to US GAAP.

3 4Q 2021 Earnings | February 3, 2022 | Aptiv

Strengthening Leadership Positions

CAPITALIZING ON SAFE, GREEN AND CONNECTED MEGATRENDS

SMART VEHICLE ARCHITECTURE (SVA™) ENABLING THE ELECTRIFIED, SOFTWARE-DEFINED VEHICLE

ACTIVE SAFETY

  • Clear leader in perception systems and central compute platforms
  • Scalable solutions help customers democratize active safety systems

HIGH VOLTAGE ELECTRIFICATION

  • Global leader in high and low voltage vehicle architecture systems
  • Optimized vehicle architecture solutions reduce weight and mass and save cost

VEHICLE CONNECTIVITY

  • Accelerates product development and reduces warranty costs
  • Increasing the efficiency of fleet management

2021 VALIDATION OF INDUSTRY LEADING PORTFOLIO OF ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES…

RECORD FULL YEAR

INCREASED GOM OF 8-10%

GROWTH OVER

ATTRIBUTED TO MARKET

MARKET OF 15%

SHARE GAINS AND ADVANCED

TECHNOLOGY

RECORD FULL YEAR

VALIDATING APTIV'S PORTFOLIO

NEW BUSINESS

OF END-TO-END SOLUTIONS

AWARDS OF $24B

RECORD NUMBER

SUPPORTING CUSTOMER

OF NEW PROGRAM

PROGRAM LAUNCHES WHILE

LAUNCHES

MANAGING SUPPLY CHAIN

4 4Q 2021 Earnings | February 3, 2022 | Aptiv

Winning Across the Portfolio

RECORD NEW BUSINESS AWARDS OF $24 BILLION DRIVEN BY PORTFOLIO OF RELEVANT TECHNOLOGIES

BOOKINGS

Lifetime gross program revenues, $ Billions

$8.1

FY 2019

FY 2020

$7.5

FY 2021

$22B

$18B

$24B

$7.0

$6.0

$5.8

$5.5

AS&UX

$5.2

$4.3

$4.6

$4.2

$3.1

$2.8

S&PS

1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21

ADVANCED SAFETY & USER EXPERIENCE

ENCOMPASSES OUR DEEP EXPERTISE IN CENTRALIZED COMPUTING PLATFORMS, ADVANCED SAFETY SYSTEMS AND THE IN-VEHICLEUSER EXPERIENCE.

BOOKINGS

~$6B

IN 2021

~$18B SINCE 20191

1. Cumulative value of bookings

SIGNAL & POWER

SOLUTIONS

LEVERAGES OUR HERITAGE AS A GLOBAL ARCHITECTURE AND COMPONENTS PROVIDER AND SYSTEMS INTEGRATOR TO DELIVER HIGH-SPEEDDATA AND HIGH-POWERELECTRICAL SYSTEMS.

BOOKINGS

~$18B

IN 2021

~$46B SINCE 20191

5 4Q 2021 Earnings | February 3, 2022 | Aptiv

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aptiv plc published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 11:50:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
