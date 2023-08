Aug 9 (Reuters) - Aptiv PLC does not expect semiconductor prices to cool off in the near future, the auto parts supplier said on Wednesday.

The company said the "real challenge" is in obtaining chips, whose prices have risen 25% to 30%, while supply chains remain tight.

Aptiv made its comments at the JPMorgan auto conference. (Reporting by Pratyush Thakur in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)